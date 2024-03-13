Close Menu
    BET FROM ANY STATE - $750 BONUS!
    NCAAB Articles

    Cincinnati vs. Kansas Big 12 Tournament Betting Odds & Prediction

    Paul ElliotBy Updated:No Comments
    Cincinnati vs. Kansas

    The Cincinnati Bearcats will face the Kansas Jayhawks in the second round of Big 12 tournament from the T-Mobile Center at 9:30 ET on Wednesday night. The Bearcats are listed as 3.0-point favorites, and the total is at 138 points, what is the smart play? Keep reading for our Cincinnati vs. Kansas prediction.

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    659 Cincinnati Bearcats (-3.0) at 660 Kansas Jayhawks (+3.0); o/u 138

    9:30 p.m. ET, Wednesday, March 13, 2024

    T-Mobile Center, Kansas City, MO

    Cincinnati vs. Kansas Public Betting Information

    Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 52% of public bettors are currently backing Cincinnati when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

    Cincinnati Bearcats Notes

    Cincinnati defeated West Virginia 90-85 in the opening round of the Big 12 tournament on Tuesday. Day Day Thomas led the way for the Bearcats with 29 points on 10/18 from the floor. Cincinnati will look to keep their season going as they face Kansas on Wednesday night.

    Kansas Jayhawks Notes

    Kansas finished the regular season with a 30-point loss to Houston on March 9th. Not much went right for the Jayhawks as Hunter Dickinson was the only player to reach double-figures in points with 11. Unfortunately for KU, they will be without Dickinson and Kevin McCullar for the Big 12 tournament.

    Cincinnati is 3-2 ATS in its last 5 games.

    Kansas is 4-6 ATS in its last 10 home games.

    The total has gone over in 6 of the last 10 games for the Bearcats.

    Cincinnati vs. Kansas CBB Prediction:

    Give me Cincinnati. Without Dickinson and McCullar I don’t see how they win this game. The Bearcats are a tough team, especially on the defensive end and I just don’t know where the scoring comes from for KU. Kansas will be fine if they lose this game, however for the Bearcats they need to likely win the Big 12 tourney to make it to the NCAA tourney. Take the desperate team.

    Cincinnati vs. Kansas College Hoops Prediction: Cincinnati -3

    Share.

    Related Posts

    Add A Comment

    Leave A Reply

    NFL

    NBA

    NCAAFB

    NCAABB

    MLB

    NHL

    Betting

    ABOUT

    THIS IS NOT A GAMBLING SITE – If you think you have a gambling problem click here.

    Disclaimer: This site is for informational and entertainment purposes only. Individual users are responsible for the laws regarding accessing gambling information from their jurisdictions. Many countries around the world prohibit gambling, please check the laws in your location. Any use of this information that may violate any federal, state, local or international law is strictly prohibited.

    Copyright: The information contained on TheSpread.com website is protected by international copyright and may not be reproduced, or redistributed in any way without expressed written consent.

    About: TheSpread.com is the largest sports betting news site in the United States. We provide point spread news, odds, statistics and information to over 175 countries around the world each year. Our coverage includes all North American College and Professional Sports as well as entertainment, political and proposition wagering news.

    ©1999-2023 TheSpread.com