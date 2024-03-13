Cincinnati vs. Kansas Big 12 Tournament Betting Odds & Prediction

The Cincinnati Bearcats will face the Kansas Jayhawks in the second round of Big 12 tournament from the T-Mobile Center at 9:30 ET on Wednesday night. The Bearcats are listed as 3.0-point favorites, and the total is at 138 points, what is the smart play? Keep reading for our Cincinnati vs. Kansas prediction.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

659 Cincinnati Bearcats (-3.0) at 660 Kansas Jayhawks (+3.0); o/u 138

9:30 p.m. ET, Wednesday, March 13, 2024

T-Mobile Center, Kansas City, MO

Cincinnati vs. Kansas Public Betting Information

Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 52% of public bettors are currently backing Cincinnati when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Cincinnati Bearcats Notes

Cincinnati defeated West Virginia 90-85 in the opening round of the Big 12 tournament on Tuesday. Day Day Thomas led the way for the Bearcats with 29 points on 10/18 from the floor. Cincinnati will look to keep their season going as they face Kansas on Wednesday night.

Kansas Jayhawks Notes

Kansas finished the regular season with a 30-point loss to Houston on March 9th. Not much went right for the Jayhawks as Hunter Dickinson was the only player to reach double-figures in points with 11. Unfortunately for KU, they will be without Dickinson and Kevin McCullar for the Big 12 tournament.

Cincinnati vs. Kansas CBB Betting Trends

Cincinnati is 3-2 ATS in its last 5 games.

Kansas is 4-6 ATS in its last 10 home games.

The total has gone over in 6 of the last 10 games for the Bearcats.

Cincinnati vs. Kansas CBB Prediction:

Give me Cincinnati. Without Dickinson and McCullar I don’t see how they win this game. The Bearcats are a tough team, especially on the defensive end and I just don’t know where the scoring comes from for KU. Kansas will be fine if they lose this game, however for the Bearcats they need to likely win the Big 12 tourney to make it to the NCAA tourney. Take the desperate team.

Cincinnati vs. Kansas College Hoops Prediction: Cincinnati -3