Cincinnati vs. Indiana State NIT Tournament Odds & Prediction

The NIT rolls on with a Cincinnati vs. Indiana State matchup at 9:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday night. With the Sycamores laying 3.5 points as a home favorite and the total sitting at 154.5, where’s the best betting value in tonight’s matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

611 Cincinnati Bearcats (+3.5) at 612 Indiana State Sycamores (-3.5); o/u 154.5

9:00 p.m. ET, Tuesday, March 26, 2024

Hulman Center, Terre Haute, IN

Cincinnati vs. Indiana State: Bettors Laying Points with Sycamores

Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 65% of public bettors are currently backing Indiana State when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Lakhin a DNP vs. Bradley

Viktor Lakhin (undisclosed) did not take the court in Saturday’s 74-57 victory over Bradley. Lakhin has been battling an ankle injury for much of the past month, but he was able to see brief action in Cincinnati’s Big 12 tournament exit to Kansas, as well as the opening round of the NIT against San Francisco. He was held out Saturday entirely, however, with Aziz Bandaogo and Jamille Reynolds getting the reps at center. It will be tough to rely on the former starter for much when Cincinnati continues its NIT run Tuesday against Indiana State.

Avila sets New Season High

Robbie Avila totaled 35 points (14-24 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 6-8 FT), eight rebounds, five assists and one steal over 35 minutes during Wednesday’s 85-67 win over Evansville. Avila is finding his form at the perfect time for the Sycamores and is now averaging 25.5 ppg over the last four games for a tournament-hopeful Indiana State squad.

Cincinnati vs. Indiana State CBB Betting Trends

Sycamores are 4-1 ATS in their last 5 games overall

Bearcats are 8-3 ATS in their last 11 road games

Sycamores are 4-1 ATS in their last 5 home games

Bearcats are 8-2 ATS in their last 10 games as an underdog

Cincinnati vs. Indiana State CBB Prediction:

Take the over. The over is 7-2 in the Sycamores’ last nine home games, is 7-2 in their last nine games as a home favorite and has cashed in four out of Indiana State’s last five games coming off an ATS win. On the other side, the over is 4-1 in the Bearcats’ last five games following an ATS win and is 5-2 in their last seven games as a favorite.

Cincinnati vs. Indiana State College Hoops Prediction: OVER 154.5