Close Menu
    BET FROM ANY STATE - $750 BONUS!
    NCAAB Articles

    Cincinnati vs. Indiana State NIT Tournament Odds & Prediction

    Anthony RomeBy No Comments
    Cincinnati vs. Indiana State

    The NIT rolls on with a Cincinnati vs. Indiana State matchup at 9:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday night. With the Sycamores laying 3.5 points as a home favorite and the total sitting at 154.5, where’s the best betting value in tonight’s matchup?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    611 Cincinnati Bearcats (+3.5) at 612 Indiana State Sycamores (-3.5); o/u 154.5

    9:00 p.m. ET, Tuesday, March 26, 2024

    Hulman Center, Terre Haute, IN

    Cincinnati vs. Indiana State: Bettors Laying Points with Sycamores

    Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 65% of public bettors are currently backing Indiana State when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

    Lakhin a DNP vs. Bradley

    Viktor Lakhin (undisclosed) did not take the court in Saturday’s 74-57 victory over Bradley. Lakhin has been battling an ankle injury for much of the past month, but he was able to see brief action in Cincinnati’s Big 12 tournament exit to Kansas, as well as the opening round of the NIT against San Francisco. He was held out Saturday entirely, however, with Aziz Bandaogo and Jamille Reynolds getting the reps at center. It will be tough to rely on the former starter for much when Cincinnati continues its NIT run Tuesday against Indiana State.

    Avila sets New Season High

    Robbie Avila totaled 35 points (14-24 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 6-8 FT), eight rebounds, five assists and one steal over 35 minutes during Wednesday’s 85-67 win over Evansville. Avila is finding his form at the perfect time for the Sycamores and is now averaging 25.5 ppg over the last four games for a tournament-hopeful Indiana State squad.

    Sycamores are 4-1 ATS in their last 5 games overall

    Bearcats are 8-3 ATS in their last 11 road games

    Sycamores are 4-1 ATS in their last 5 home games

    Bearcats are 8-2 ATS in their last 10 games as an underdog

    Cincinnati vs. Indiana State CBB Prediction:

    Take the over. The over is 7-2 in the Sycamores’ last nine home games, is 7-2 in their last nine games as a home favorite and has cashed in four out of Indiana State’s last five games coming off an ATS win. On the other side, the over is 4-1 in the Bearcats’ last five games following an ATS win and is 5-2 in their last seven games as a favorite.

    Cincinnati vs. Indiana State College Hoops Prediction: OVER 154.5

    Share.

    Add A Comment
    Leave A Reply

    NFL

    NBA

    NCAAFB

    NCAABB

    MLB

    NHL

    Betting

    ABOUT

    THIS IS NOT A GAMBLING SITE – If you think you have a gambling problem click here.

    Disclaimer: This site is for informational and entertainment purposes only. Individual users are responsible for the laws regarding accessing gambling information from their jurisdictions. Many countries around the world prohibit gambling, please check the laws in your location. Any use of this information that may violate any federal, state, local or international law is strictly prohibited.

    Copyright: The information contained on TheSpread.com website is protected by international copyright and may not be reproduced, or redistributed in any way without expressed written consent.

    About: TheSpread.com is the largest sports betting news site in the United States. We provide point spread news, odds, statistics and information to over 175 countries around the world each year. Our coverage includes all North American College and Professional Sports as well as entertainment, political and proposition wagering news.

    ©1999-2023 TheSpread.com