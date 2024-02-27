Close Menu
    BET FROM ANY STATE - $750 BONUS!
    NCAAB Articles

    Cincinnati vs. Houston College Hoops Betting Odds & Prediction

    Anthony RomeBy Updated:No Comments
    Cincinnati vs. Houston

    No. 1 Houston will host Cincinnati at 7:00 p.m. ET on ESPN2. With the Cougars laying double digits and the total sitting at 132.5, what’s the best bet in tonight’s Cincinnati vs. Houston matchup?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    629 Cincinnati Bearcats (+13.5) at 630 Houston Cougars (-13.5); o/u 132.5

    7:00 p.m. ET, Tuesday, February 27, 2024

    Fertitta Center, Houston, TX

    TV: ESPN2

    Cincinnati vs. Houston: Bettors Willing to Lay Points with Cougars

    Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 65% of public bettors are currently backing Houston when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

    Thomas Leads Team in Scoring

    Day Day Thomas totaled 13 points (4-9 FG, 5-6 FT), three rebounds, two assists and one steal across 30 minutes during Saturday’s 75-57 loss to TCU. Thomas was the only Bearcat to post double-figures in scoring, posting his highest point total since scoring 21 in the previous matchup with TCU on Jan. 16. The junior point guard is averaging 9.4 points, 2.9 assists and 1.4 steals over 26.6 minutes across 14 conference games.

    Roberts Scores 17 Points vs. Baylor

    J’Wan Roberts supplied 17 points (7-9 FG, 3-4 FT), eight rebounds, four assists, three blocks and six steals over 40 minutes during Saturday’s 82-76 OT victory over Baylor. Roberts made his mark all over the court on Saturday, combining for nine total steals/blocks defensively while also producing impressive numbers on the offensive end.

    The six steals doubled a career-high for Roberts while the three blocks were one short of a season-best. Offensively, Roberts shot 77.8% from the floor after having produced just 15 points total over the previous two contests and had scored single-digits in three of the past four. Overall, the senior forward has been an efficient player offensively this season and especially in Big 12 play, posting 10.8 points while shooting 54.0% from the floor and averaging over seven boards per game.

    Over is 6-1 in Cougars last 7 overall

    Over is 5-2 in Cougars last 7 home games

    Under is 7-3 in Bearcats last 10 overall

    Under is 5-2 in Bearcats last 7 road games

    Cincinnati vs. Houston CBB Prediction:

    Take Houston. The Cougars are 9-3-2 against the spread in their last 14 home games, are 9-3-2 against the number in their last 14 games as a home favorite and are 19-7-1 at the betting window in their last 27 home games versus a team with a losing road record. On the other side, the Bearcats are just 2-10 against the spread in their last 12 games played on a Tuesday.

    Cincinnati vs. Houston College Hoops Prediction: HOUSTON COUGARS -13.5

    Share.

    Related Posts

    Add A Comment

    Leave A Reply

    NFL

    NBA

    NCAAFB

    NCAABB

    MLB

    NHL

    Betting

    ABOUT

    THIS IS NOT A GAMBLING SITE – If you think you have a gambling problem click here.

    Disclaimer: This site is for informational and entertainment purposes only. Individual users are responsible for the laws regarding accessing gambling information from their jurisdictions. Many countries around the world prohibit gambling, please check the laws in your location. Any use of this information that may violate any federal, state, local or international law is strictly prohibited.

    Copyright: The information contained on TheSpread.com website is protected by international copyright and may not be reproduced, or redistributed in any way without expressed written consent.

    About: TheSpread.com is the largest sports betting news site in the United States. We provide point spread news, odds, statistics and information to over 175 countries around the world each year. Our coverage includes all North American College and Professional Sports as well as entertainment, political and proposition wagering news.

    ©1999-2023 TheSpread.com