Cincinnati vs. Houston College Hoops Betting Odds & Prediction

No. 1 Houston will host Cincinnati at 7:00 p.m. ET on ESPN2. With the Cougars laying double digits and the total sitting at 132.5, what’s the best bet in tonight’s Cincinnati vs. Houston matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

629 Cincinnati Bearcats (+13.5) at 630 Houston Cougars (-13.5); o/u 132.5

7:00 p.m. ET, Tuesday, February 27, 2024

Fertitta Center, Houston, TX

TV: ESPN2

Cincinnati vs. Houston: Bettors Willing to Lay Points with Cougars

Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 65% of public bettors are currently backing Houston when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Thomas Leads Team in Scoring

Day Day Thomas totaled 13 points (4-9 FG, 5-6 FT), three rebounds, two assists and one steal across 30 minutes during Saturday’s 75-57 loss to TCU. Thomas was the only Bearcat to post double-figures in scoring, posting his highest point total since scoring 21 in the previous matchup with TCU on Jan. 16. The junior point guard is averaging 9.4 points, 2.9 assists and 1.4 steals over 26.6 minutes across 14 conference games.

Roberts Scores 17 Points vs. Baylor

J’Wan Roberts supplied 17 points (7-9 FG, 3-4 FT), eight rebounds, four assists, three blocks and six steals over 40 minutes during Saturday’s 82-76 OT victory over Baylor. Roberts made his mark all over the court on Saturday, combining for nine total steals/blocks defensively while also producing impressive numbers on the offensive end.

The six steals doubled a career-high for Roberts while the three blocks were one short of a season-best. Offensively, Roberts shot 77.8% from the floor after having produced just 15 points total over the previous two contests and had scored single-digits in three of the past four. Overall, the senior forward has been an efficient player offensively this season and especially in Big 12 play, posting 10.8 points while shooting 54.0% from the floor and averaging over seven boards per game.

Cincinnati vs. Houston CBB Betting Trends

Over is 6-1 in Cougars last 7 overall

Over is 5-2 in Cougars last 7 home games

Under is 7-3 in Bearcats last 10 overall

Under is 5-2 in Bearcats last 7 road games

Cincinnati vs. Houston CBB Prediction:

Take Houston. The Cougars are 9-3-2 against the spread in their last 14 home games, are 9-3-2 against the number in their last 14 games as a home favorite and are 19-7-1 at the betting window in their last 27 home games versus a team with a losing road record. On the other side, the Bearcats are just 2-10 against the spread in their last 12 games played on a Tuesday.

Cincinnati vs. Houston College Hoops Prediction: HOUSTON COUGARS -13.5