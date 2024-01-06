Close Menu
    Cincinnati vs. BYU College Hoops Betting Odds & Prediction

    Anthony Rome
    Cincinnati vs. BYU

    Saturday night’s Cincinnati vs. BYU clash in the Big 12 sets up for a fantastic matchup at Marriott Center in Provo, UT. Will the Cougars cover as a 9.5-point home favorite or is there a better bet on the board?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    811 Cincinnati Bearcats (+9.5) at 812 BYU Cougars (-9.5); o/u 151.5

    10:00 p.m. ET, Saturday, January 6, 2024

    Marriott Center, Provo, UT

    Cincinnati vs. BYU Public Betting Information

    Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 64% of public bettors are currently backing BYU when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

    Cincinnati Bearcats Notes

    Aziz Bandaogo (back) returned to practice Friday and is getting closer to full health, SI.com reports.

    Bandaogo has missed Cincinnati’s last three contests with a back injury. However, the senior big man appears to be nearing a return, with his next chance to suit up being Saturday’s matchup with BYU.

    BYU Cougars Notes

    Fousseyni Traore (hamstring) logged a full practice Monday and is hopeful to return during Saturday’s matchup with Cincinatti, Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports reports.

    Traore has missed a little over a month with a hamstring injury, but he appears close to his return to action. The 6-foot-6 junior started in BYU’s first six games, averaging 10.2 points, 5.5 rebounds, two assists and one steal on 20.2 minutes per game.

    The total has gone UNDER in 4 of Cincinnati’s last 6 games on the road

    Cincinnati is 6-15 SU in its last 21 games on the road

    BYU is 5-0 SU in its last 5 games at home

    BYU is 12-1 ATS in its last 13 games at home

    Cincinnati vs. BYU CBB Prediction:

    Take the under. The under is 5-2 in the Cougars’ last seven games as a home underdog, is 5-1 in their last six Saturday matchups and is 16-6 in their last 22 games coming off a win. On the other side, the under is 26-11-1 in the Bearcats’ last 38 road games following three or more consecutive home games, is 6-1 in their last seven games versus a team with a  winning percentage above .600 and is 57-23 in their last 80 games as a road favorite.

    Cincinnati vs. BYU College Hoops Prediction: UNDER 151.5

