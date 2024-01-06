Cincinnati vs. BYU College Hoops Betting Odds & Prediction

Saturday night’s Cincinnati vs. BYU clash in the Big 12 sets up for a fantastic matchup at Marriott Center in Provo, UT. Will the Cougars cover as a 9.5-point home favorite or is there a better bet on the board?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

811 Cincinnati Bearcats (+9.5) at 812 BYU Cougars (-9.5); o/u 151.5

10:00 p.m. ET, Saturday, January 6, 2024

Marriott Center, Provo, UT

Cincinnati vs. BYU Public Betting Information

Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 64% of public bettors are currently backing BYU when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Cincinnati Bearcats Notes

Aziz Bandaogo (back) returned to practice Friday and is getting closer to full health, SI.com reports.

Bandaogo has missed Cincinnati’s last three contests with a back injury. However, the senior big man appears to be nearing a return, with his next chance to suit up being Saturday’s matchup with BYU.

BYU Cougars Notes

Fousseyni Traore (hamstring) logged a full practice Monday and is hopeful to return during Saturday’s matchup with Cincinatti, Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports reports.

Traore has missed a little over a month with a hamstring injury, but he appears close to his return to action. The 6-foot-6 junior started in BYU’s first six games, averaging 10.2 points, 5.5 rebounds, two assists and one steal on 20.2 minutes per game.

Cincinnati vs. BYU CBB Betting Trends

The total has gone UNDER in 4 of Cincinnati’s last 6 games on the road

Cincinnati is 6-15 SU in its last 21 games on the road

BYU is 5-0 SU in its last 5 games at home

BYU is 12-1 ATS in its last 13 games at home

Cincinnati vs. BYU CBB Prediction:

Take the under. The under is 5-2 in the Cougars’ last seven games as a home underdog, is 5-1 in their last six Saturday matchups and is 16-6 in their last 22 games coming off a win. On the other side, the under is 26-11-1 in the Bearcats’ last 38 road games following three or more consecutive home games, is 6-1 in their last seven games versus a team with a winning percentage above .600 and is 57-23 in their last 80 games as a road favorite.

Cincinnati vs. BYU College Hoops Prediction: UNDER 151.5