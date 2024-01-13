Cincinnati vs. Baylor College Hoops Betting Odds & Prediction

The Baylor Bears will host the Cincinnati Bearcats from Foster Pavilion at 8:00 ET on Saturday night. The Bears are listed as 6.0-point favorites, and the total is at 151 points what is the best play from Waco? Keep reading for our Cincinnati vs. Baylor prediction.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

767 Cincinnati Bearcats (+6.0) at 768 Baylor Bears (-6.0); o/u 151

8:00 p.m. ET, Saturday, January 13, 2024

Foster Pavilion, Waco, TX

Cincinnati vs. Baylor Public Betting Information

Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 55% of public bettors are currently backing Baylor when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Cincinnati Bearcats Notes

Cincinnati suffered a tough home loss to Texas 74-73 on Jan 9th. The Bearcats led for much of the game, before Texas guard Max Abmas knocked down the game winning shot. Simas Lukosius scored 19 points on 7/10 from the field in the loss.

Baylor Bears Notes

Baylor improved to 13-2 after defeating BYU 81-72 on Tuesday. Jalen Bridges scored 25 points in the victory. Baylor looks to make it five straight victories as they host the Cincinnati Bearcats on Saturday night.

Cincinnati vs. Baylor CBB Betting Trends

Baylor is 3-2 ATS in their last 5 games.

Cincinnati is 4-6 ATS in their last 10 home games.

The total has gone over in 6 of the last 10 games for the Bearcats.

Cincinnati vs. Baylor CBB Prediction:

Cincinnati looks to get back in the win column, while Baylor is seeking their fifth straight victory.

Take the Bearcats. Cincinnati should be able to generate a lot of second chance opportunities as they are strong on the glass. The Bearcats are good defensively, if they limit the turnovers and do a decent job of keeping Baylor from penetrating on offense, I think they do enough to stay within the number.

Cincinnati vs. Baylor College Hoops Prediction: Cincinnati +6