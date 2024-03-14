Close Menu
    BET FROM ANY STATE - $750 BONUS!
    NCAAB Articles

    Cincinnati vs. Baylor Big 12 Tournament Betting Odds & Prediction

    Paul ElliotBy Updated:No Comments
    Cincinnati vs. Baylor

    The Cincinnati Bearcats will face the Baylor Bears in the quarterfinals of Big 12 tournament from the T-Mobile Center at 9:30 ET on Thursday night. The Bears are listed as 5.5-point favorites, and the total is at 141 points, what is the smart play? Keep reading for our Cincinnati vs. Baylor prediction.

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    757 Cincinnati Bearcats (+5.5) at 758 Baylor Bears (-5.5); o/u 141

    9:30 p.m. ET, Wednesday, March 14, 2024

    T-Mobile Center, Kansas City, MO

    Cincinnati vs. Baylor Public Betting Information

    Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 65% of public bettors are currently backing Baylor when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

    Cincinnati Bearcats Notes

    Cincinnati defeated Kansas by 20 points in the second round of the Big 12 tournament on Wednesday. Dan Skillings scored 25 points on 10/23 from the floor. Cincinnati looks to keep their winning ways going on Thursday.

    Baylor Bears Notes

    Baylor finished the regular season with a 10-point loss to Texas Tech on March 9th. Ja’Kobe Walter led the Bears with 15 points in 37 minutes of action. Baylor begins their Big 12 tournament on Thursday against the Bearcats.

    Cincinnati is 4-1 ATS in its last 5 games.

    Baylor is 6-3-1 ATS in its last 10 games.

    The total has gone over in 6 of the last 10 games for the Bearcats.

    Cincinnati vs. Baylor CBB Prediction:

    Take the over. Baylor offensively is excellent offensively, scoring over 81 points per game. They shoot the long ball very well, ranking 5th as a team at 39.9% from deep. On the other side, Cincinnati has a groove offensively scoring 90 and 72 points in the first two rounds. The Bearcats defense is tough, however they have struggled at times defending the 3-ball which Baylor will look to exploit. This total feels a little short, over is the play.

    Cincinnati vs. Baylor College Hoops Prediction: Over 141

    Share.

    Related Posts

    Add A Comment

    Leave A Reply

    NFL

    NBA

    NCAAFB

    NCAABB

    MLB

    NHL

    Betting

    ABOUT

    THIS IS NOT A GAMBLING SITE – If you think you have a gambling problem click here.

    Disclaimer: This site is for informational and entertainment purposes only. Individual users are responsible for the laws regarding accessing gambling information from their jurisdictions. Many countries around the world prohibit gambling, please check the laws in your location. Any use of this information that may violate any federal, state, local or international law is strictly prohibited.

    Copyright: The information contained on TheSpread.com website is protected by international copyright and may not be reproduced, or redistributed in any way without expressed written consent.

    About: TheSpread.com is the largest sports betting news site in the United States. We provide point spread news, odds, statistics and information to over 175 countries around the world each year. Our coverage includes all North American College and Professional Sports as well as entertainment, political and proposition wagering news.

    ©1999-2023 TheSpread.com