Cincinnati vs. Baylor Big 12 Tournament Betting Odds & Prediction

The Cincinnati Bearcats will face the Baylor Bears in the quarterfinals of Big 12 tournament from the T-Mobile Center at 9:30 ET on Thursday night. The Bears are listed as 5.5-point favorites, and the total is at 141 points, what is the smart play? Keep reading for our Cincinnati vs. Baylor prediction.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

757 Cincinnati Bearcats (+5.5) at 758 Baylor Bears (-5.5); o/u 141

9:30 p.m. ET, Wednesday, March 14, 2024

T-Mobile Center, Kansas City, MO

Cincinnati vs. Baylor Public Betting Information

Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 65% of public bettors are currently backing Baylor when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Cincinnati Bearcats Notes

Cincinnati defeated Kansas by 20 points in the second round of the Big 12 tournament on Wednesday. Dan Skillings scored 25 points on 10/23 from the floor. Cincinnati looks to keep their winning ways going on Thursday.

Baylor Bears Notes

Baylor finished the regular season with a 10-point loss to Texas Tech on March 9th. Ja’Kobe Walter led the Bears with 15 points in 37 minutes of action. Baylor begins their Big 12 tournament on Thursday against the Bearcats.

Cincinnati vs. Baylor CBB Betting Trends

Cincinnati is 4-1 ATS in its last 5 games.

Baylor is 6-3-1 ATS in its last 10 games.

The total has gone over in 6 of the last 10 games for the Bearcats.

Cincinnati vs. Baylor CBB Prediction:

Take the over. Baylor offensively is excellent offensively, scoring over 81 points per game. They shoot the long ball very well, ranking 5th as a team at 39.9% from deep. On the other side, Cincinnati has a groove offensively scoring 90 and 72 points in the first two rounds. The Bearcats defense is tough, however they have struggled at times defending the 3-ball which Baylor will look to exploit. This total feels a little short, over is the play.

Cincinnati vs. Baylor College Hoops Prediction: Over 141