CBB Best Bets Tuesday Nov 18: Can Duke Keep Rolling?

Last Updated on November 17, 2025 11:39 pm by Alex Becker

NEW YORK CITY — Four ranked teams square off in a doubleheader at Madison Square Garden in New York City on Tuesday night. The evening kicks off with #17 Michigan State taking on #12 Kentucky and concludes with # 24 Kansas facing #5 Duke. I’ll pick those games and a few more as my CBB best bets for Tuesday, November 18, 2025.

🎰 CASINO BONUS OFFER

Bet and Get up to $3,750 in Bonus Cash!

21+. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. New users only. Terms & conditions apply.

Claim Offer

CBB Best Bets for Tuesday, November 18

CBB Best Bets: Pick #1 — #17 Michigan State vs. #12 Kentucky (6:30 PM ET)

Current Odds: Michigan State +5.5 (-110) / Kentucky -5.5 (-110)

Why it makes the card: This is one of the premier college basketball matchups, a neutral-site clash in NYC at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday night. Both programs have prestige, as both Michigan State and Kentucky have both won national championships in the last 25 years. As far as who to take in this game? The numbers point to Michigan State. Since the start of last season, the Spartans are 6-5 ATS in neutral-site games, 8-3 ATS when facing ranked opponents, and 20-12 ATS after a win. In the last 4 matchups between these teams, the underdog has won outright 3 times, including an 86-77 Spartans overtime win in 2022 in Indianapolis. Michigan State could definitely win this game outright, but I’ll take the Spartans and the points in this one.

Pick: Michigan State +5.5

CBB Best Bets: Pick #2 — #24 Kansas vs. #5 Duke (9:00 PM ET)

Current Odds: Kansas +11.5 (-115) / Duke -11.5 (-105)

Why it makes the card: Duke was one of the best teams in college basketball last season. The Blue Devils went 35-4, made it to the Final Four, and had two players from their team drafted in the first four picks of the 2025 NBA Draft. It’s early, but this year’s Duke team might be better than last year’s squad. Through four games this season, Duke is 4-0 straight up with an average scoring margin of +37.3 points per game. It almost goes without saying that the Blue Devils are 4-0 ATS this season.

Jon Scheyer became the head coach at Duke in 2022. Since then, the Blue Devils are 17-12 ATS in neutral-site games, 31-16 ATS in non-conference games, 52-40 ATS after a win and 55-41-1 ATS in regular-season games. Duke already covered a double-digit spread against Texas this year, and I like the Blue Devils to win comfortably against Kansas on Tuesday night.

Pick: Duke -11.5

CBB Best Bets: Pick #3 — Wichita State at Boise State (9:00 PM ET)

Current Odds: Wichita State +9.5 (-110) / Boise State -9.5 (-110)

Why it makes the card: Wichita State may have some value in their road matchup against Boise State on Tuesday night. The Shockers are off to a great start this season, as they are 3-0 straight up and 3-0 against the spread with an average scoring margin of +27 points per game. Wichita State’s strong ATS record even extends back to last season. In the Shockers’ last 9 games, overall they are 7-2 ATS. Additionally, Wichita State is 7-4-1 ATS as an underdog and 7-5 ATS as the road team since the start of last season. For all of those reasons, I’m taking the Shockers and the points in Boise on Tuesday night.

Pick: Wichita State +9.5

CBB Best Bets Public Betting Snapshot

Michigan State vs. Kentucky — Tickets: Michigan State 33% / Kentucky 67%

Kansas vs. Duke — Tickets: Kansas 36% / Duke 64%

Wichita State vs. Boise State — Tickets: Wichita State 57% / Boise State 43%

🏀 Ready to Place Your Bet?

Up to $750 in Bonuses For New Players!

21+. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. New users only. Terms & conditions apply.

BET NOW!

Responsible Gaming

For help and resources, visit our Responsible Gaming page or the National Council on Problem Gambling.

Affiliate Disclosure

We may receive affiliate commissions if you sign up through links on our site. Read our full Affiliate Disclosure.