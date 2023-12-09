BYU vs. Utah CBB Betting Odds, Prediction, & Trends

The #14 BYU Cougars head to Salt Lake City to face Utah on Saturday night at 7:00 PM ET on the Pac-12 Network. Can the Utes cover the 3.5-point spread as home underdogs? Keep reading for our BYU vs. Utah prediction.

The BYU Cougars are 8-0 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 8-0 ATS this season.

The Utah Utes are 6-2 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 5-3 ATS this season.

BYU vs. Utah Matchup & Betting Odds

707 BYU Cougars (-3.5) at 708 Utah Utes (+3.5); o/u 151.5

7:00 p.m. ET, Saturday, December 9, 2023

Jon M. Huntsman Center, Salt Lake City, UT

TV: Pac-12 Network

BYU vs. Utah Public Betting Information

Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 80% of public bettors are currently backing Utah when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

BYU Cougars Game Notes

BYU forward Fousseyni Traore has missed the team’s last two games due to a hamstring injury, and he’s listed as questionable for Saturday night’s game at Utah. Traore is fifth on the team in scoring with 10.2 points per game and second on the club in rebounding with 5.5 boards per game in 2023.

BYU guard Jaxson Robinson was superb in his team’s 96-55 home blowout win over Evansville on Tuesday night. The 6’7” senior poured in 19 points while hitting 7 of 13 shots from the field and 4 of 9 tries from long range. He added 3 rebounds, 2 assists, and a steal to round out his stat line.

Utah Utes Game Notes

Utah center Branden Carlson missed his team’s last game with an undisclosed injury, and he’s listed as questionable for Saturday’s home tilt with BYU. Carlson is Utah’s most important player as he is averaging a team-high 17.3 points per game this season to go along with 6.3 rebounds and 1.1 blocks per contest in 2023.

In Carlson’s absence on Tuesday, Utes backup center Keba Keita filled in admirably. Keita had 23 points and 8 rebounds while converting 11 of 12 shots from the field. His performance propelled Utah to a narrow 88-86 home win over Southern Utah earlier in the week.

BYU vs. Utah CBB Betting Trends

BYU is 6-4 ATS in their last 10 games against Utah.

The Cougars are 26-14 ATS since the start of last season.

Utah is 5-9-1 ATS as an underdog since the start of last season.

BYU is 18-9 ATS as a favorite since the beginning of the 2022 season.

The under is 23-16-1 in Utah’s games since the start of last season.

The under is 22-18 in BYU’s games since the beginning of last year.

BYU vs. Utah CBB Prediction:

BYU has the best record against the spread in Division I basketball this season at 8-0. BYU and Arizona are the only teams left in the country without an ATS loss this season. The Cougars have been blasting teams in the year 2023. BYU leads the nation in average scoring margin at +32.9 points per game this year. The Cougars rank 12th in the nation in true shooting percentage, 7th in effective field goal percentage, 3rd in offensive efficiency, and 3rd in points per game. Against a Utah team that might be missing their best player in Branden Carlson, I like the Cougars to win and cover on the road in this battle of in-state rivals on Saturday.

BYU vs. Utah CBB Prediction: BYU COUGARS -3.5