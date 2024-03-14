Close Menu
    BYU vs. Texas Tech Big 12 Tournament Betting Odds & Predictions

    Anthony RomeBy Updated:No Comments
    BYU vs. Texas Tech

    Laying only 2.5 points in Thursday’s Big 12 Tournament matchup at 12:30 p.m. ET, will the Cougars cover in today’s BYU vs. Texas Tech clash?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    751 BYU Cougars (-2.5) vs. 752 Texas Tech Red Raiders (+2.5); o/u 153.5

    12:30 p.m. ET, Thursday, March 14, 2024

    T-Mobile Center, Kansas City, MO

    TV: ESPN2/ESPN+

    BYU vs. Texas Tech: Public Backing Cougars

    Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 71% of public bettors are currently backing BYU when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

    Traore Posts First Double-Double in win over UCF

    Fousseyni Traore recorded 14 points (4-5 FG, 6-8 FT), 10 rebounds, one assist, three blocks and one steal in 20 minutes during Wednesday’s 87-73 victory over UCF.

    Traore posted his first double-double of the season and added three blocks during BYU’s second-round victory. He and Aly Khalifa are forming a fantastic one-two punch at center for the Cougars with Traore working as the traditional big while Khalifa serves as a point pivot. Traore has found his groove over the last four games, contributing 15.0 points, 8.3 rebounds and 2.3 blocks in 21.0 minutes during that stretch.

    Williams Posts Ninth Double-Double of Season

    Darrion Williams amassed 16 points (6-7 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 3-5 FT), 11 rebounds, two assists and one steal over 25 minutes during Saturday’s 78-68 win over Baylor. Williams needed just 25 minutes to post his ninth double-double of the season, missing just one shot from the field in the process. His numbers could have been bigger, but he was saddled with four fouls, which curtailed some of his court time.

    The sophomore forward has been on a tear to close the season, averaging 17.2 points, 9.2 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.7 steals while shooting 61.4% from the floor, 88.2% from the line and 64.3% from long range during the final 10 games. He’ll look to continue this hot run into the Big 12 conference tournament, where Texas Tech has secured a top-four seed and a bye into the quarterfinals which will take place on Thursday.

    The over is 5-1 in Cougars last 6 games as a favorite

    Over is 6-2 in Cougars last 8 games following a ATS win

    Over is 5-1 in Cougars last 6 games following a straight up win

    BYU vs. Texas Tech CBB Prediction:

    Take BYU. The Cougars have been one of the better ATS teams in the nation this season, posting a record of 20-12 at the betting window in 2023-24. They’ve also covered in six out of their last 10 games overall, including in yesterday’s win over UCF. On the other side, the Red Raiders are just 14-16-1 against the spread this season and are 4-5-1 at the window in their last 10 games.

    BYU vs. Texas Tech College Hoops Prediction: BYU COUGARS -2.5

