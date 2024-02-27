BYU vs. Kansas College Hoops Betting Odds & Prediction

Will the No. 7 Jayhawks cover as a 6.5-point home favorite against the Cougars, who visit Lawrence on Tuesday night? Or is there a better bet in this BYU vs. Kansas matchup at 8:00 p.m. ET?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

639 BYU Cougars (+6.5) at 640 Kansas Jayhawks (-6.5); o/u 154.5

8:00 p.m. ET, Tuesday, February 27, 2024

Allen Fieldhouse, Lawrence, KS

TV: Big12/ESPN+

BYU vs. Kansas: Public Bettors Love Jayhawks

Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 78% of public bettors are currently backing Houston when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Saunders Contributes off Bench for BYU

Richie Saunders ended Saturday’s 84-74 loss to Kansas State with 11 points (5-8 FG, 1-2 3Pt), six rebounds, two assists and three steals across 20 minutes. Saunders earned his first double-digit scoring effort in six games, finishing as one of five Cougars in double-figures despite the losing effort. The sophomore forward also contributed six rebounds and matched a season-high with three steals in his 20 minutes on the court. Saunders had been averaging just under 11 points and 4.5 rebounds heading into conference play, but those numbers have dipped to 8.1 points and 3.6 rebounds in the 14 games (one start) since Big 12 play began.

Harris Stars Again for Kansas

Dajuan Harris accumulated 14 points (7-11 FG, 0-1 3Pt), two rebounds, six assists and one steal across 33 minutes during Saturday’s 86-67 win over Texas. All five Jayhawks starters scored in double-figures including Harris, who shot an efficient 63.6% from the field while adding his customary six assists to lead the team.

It was the 10th time this season and seventh time in conference play that Harris has posted at least 10 points. The junior point guard tends to get overlooked amidst Kansas’ talented starting five, but continues to provide stability on the point for the Jayhawks, ranking second in the Big 12 with 6.5 assists per contest, has an assist-to-turnover ratio of 3.1 and over his last two games has contributed 13 assists without committing a single turnover.

BYU vs. Kansas CBB Betting Trends

Jayhawks are 8-18 ATS in their last 26 games following a straight up win

Jayhawks are 2-5 ATS in their last 7 Tuesday games

Cougars are 1-7 ATS in their last 8 road games

Cougars are 0-6 ATS in their last 6 games as an underdog

BYU vs. Kansas CBB Prediction:

Take the over. The over is 4-1 in the Cougars’ last five road games, are 8-3 in their last 11 games overall and are 6-2 in their last eight games as an underdog. On the other side, the over is 5-1-1 in the Jayhawks’ last seven games following a straight up win, is 6-1-1 in their last eight games following an ATS win and has cashed in five out of BYU’s last seven games following an ATS loss.

BYU vs. Kansas College Hoops Prediction: OVER 154.5