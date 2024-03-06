BYU vs. Iowa State College Hoops Betting Odds & Prediction

The Iowa State Cyclones will host the BYU Cougars from Hilton Coliseum at 9:00 ET on Wednesday evening. Iowa State is listed as 7.0-point favorites, and the total is at 147 points what is the best bet from Ames? Keep reading for our BYU vs. Iowa State prediction.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

701 BYU Cougars (+7.0) at 702 Iowa State Cyclones (-7.0); o/u 147

9:00 p.m. ET, Wednesday, March 6, 2024

James H. Hilton Coliseum, Ames, IA

BYU vs. Iowa State Public Betting Information

Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 78% of public bettors are currently backing Iowa State when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

BYU Cougars Notes

BYU improved to 21-8 after rallying to defeat TCU by 12 points on March 2nd. The Cougars trailed by 17 points at halftime, before outscoring the Horned Frogs 58-29 after the break. Fousseyni Traore scored 21 points on 8/11 from the floor.

Iowa State Cyclones Notes

Iowa State moved to 23-6 after beating UCF by eight points this past Saturday. Tre King scored 16 points and grabbed 6 rebounds in the victory. The Cyclones look to close out the year 18-0 at Hilton Coliseum on Wednesday.

BYU vs. Iowa State CBB Betting Trends

BYU is 2-3 ATS in their last 5 road games.

Iowa State is 6-3-1 ATS in their last 10 home games.

The total has gone under in 7 of the last 10 games for the Cyclones.

BYU vs. Iowa State CBB Prediction:

BYU looks for their third consecutive victory, while Iowa State seeks their fourth win in a row.

Take the Cyclones. BYU is not good on the road and the Cyclones are outstanding at home. They are going to limit the Cougars outside shooting and will be able to get to the rim without much resistance on the offensive end of the floor. Hilton Coliseum is going to be rocking for the final home game of the season, this is a great spot to back the Cyclones.

BYU vs. Iowa State College Hoops Prediction: Iowa State -7.0