    BYU vs. Baylor College Hoops Betting Odds & Prediction

    BYU vs. Baylor

    The Baylor Bears will host the BYU Cougars from Foster Pavilion at 9:00 ET on Tuesday night. The Bears are listed as 4.0-point favorites, and the total is at 154.5 points what is the best play from Waco? Keep reading for our BYU vs. Baylor prediction.

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    653 BYU Cougars (+4.0) at 654 Baylor Bears (-4.0); o/u 154.5

    9:00 p.m. ET, Tuesday, January 9, 2024

    Foster Pavilion, Waco, TX

    BYU vs. Baylor Public Betting Information

    Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 85% of public bettors are currently backing Baylor when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

    BYU Cougars Notes

    BYU dropped to 12-2 after losing to Cincinnati 71-60 this past Saturday. Trevin Knell was the lone bright spot in the defeat scoring 27 points on 9/14 from the behind the arc. The Cougars will look to bounce back as they head to Waco to face the #14 Baylor Bears on Tuesday night.

    Baylor Bears Notes

    Baylor defeated Oklahoma State 75-70 in overtime on Jan 6th to improve to 12-2 on the year. RayJ Dennis led the Bears with 18 points in 39 minutes of action. Baylor looks to add a top 20 win to their resume as they host BYU.

    BYU is 3-1-1 ATS in their last 5 road games.

    Baylor is 8-1-1 ATS in its last home 10 games.

    The total has gone over in 6 of the last 10 games for the Jayhawks.

    BYU vs. Baylor CBB Prediction:

    BYU looks to get back in the win column, while Baylor looks to improve their winning streak to four games.

    Take the Over. Both teams are coming off below average offensive performances. BYU and Baylor both are averaging 88 ppg, which ranks 6th and 7th in college basketball. Each team can knock down the long ball as BYU makes about 13 3’s per game, while Baylor averages around 10. This is going to be a shootout from Waco, Over is the play.  

    BYU vs. Baylor College Hoops Prediction: Over 154.5

