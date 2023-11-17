Butler vs. Michigan State College Hoops Betting Odds & Prediction

The Michigan State Spartans will host the Butler Bulldogs from the Jack Breslin Students Event Center at 6:30 ET on Friday night. The Spartans are listed as 9.0-point home favorites and the total is at 138.0 points what is the smart play from East Lansing? Keep reading for our Butler vs. Michigan State prediction.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

778 Butler Bulldogs (+9.0) at 779 Michigan State Spartans (-9.0); o/u 138.0

6:30 p.m. ET, Friday, November 17, 2023

Jack Breslin Students Event Center, East Lansing, MI

Butler vs. Michigan State Public Betting Information

Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 53% of public bettors are currently backing Michigan State when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Butler Bulldogs Notes

Butler improved to 3-0 on the after Monday’s 81-47 win against East Tennessee State. DJ Davis led the Bulldogs in scoring with 15 points on 6/9 from the field in the win. Butler will be tested as they hit the road for the first time this year to face #17 Michigan State in East Lansing.

Michigan State Notes

Michigan State dropped to 1-2 on the year after their 74-65 loss to Duke on Tuesday night. Tyson Walker had a solid game in the loss, scoring 22 points on 9/17 from the field. The Spartans need some production outside their starting 5, as the bench only added a combined 10 points on Tuesday.

Butler vs. Michigan State CBB Betting Trends

Michigan State is 0-3 ATS to open the season.

Butler is 3-0 ATS in their first 3 games.

The total has gone under in 8 of the last 10 for Butler.

Butler vs. Michigan State CBB Prediction:

Butler moved to 3-0 on the season after their most recent victory versus East Tennessee State. The Bulldogs have won comfortably in their first 3 games winning each contest by 30+ points. Michigan State has had a disappointing start to the year, dropping to 1-2 after their most recent loss against Duke in the Champions Classic.

Michigan State is the play here. The Spartans were ranked #4 in the preseason polls for a reason, as they have plenty of proven talent. Guys like A.J. Hoggard and Jordan Atkins struggled on Tuesday versus Duke, going a combined 5/19 from the field. I fully expect both of them of those veteran guys to bounce back Friday.

Butler has looked impressive in their first 3 home games, but the Bulldogs now have to go on the road for the first time to face a desperate Spartans team. This is a major step up in competition for the Butler. Michigan State rolls.

Butler vs. Michigan State College Hoops Prediction: Michigan State -9.0