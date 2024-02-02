Close Menu
    Butler vs. Creighton College Hoops Betting Odds & Prediction

    Anthony Rome
    Butler vs. Creighton

    With the number sitting at 146.5, is the total in Friday night’s Butler vs. Creighton game siting too high? Tip-off is set for 9:00 p.m. ET from CHI Health Center Omaha.

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    885 Butler Bulldogs (+9.5) at 886 Creighton Bluejays (-9.5); o/u 146.5

    9:00 p.m. ET, Friday, February 2, 2024

    CHI Health Center Omaha, Omaha, NE

    TV: FS1

    Butler vs. Creighton: Bettors Leaning Towards Bluejays

    Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 51% of public bettors are currently backing Creighton when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

    Ugly Shooting Line for Telfort

    Jahmyl Telfort amassed 10 points (3-16 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT), three rebounds, three assists and three blocks over 37 minutes during Tuesday’s 85-71 loss to Xavier. Telfort led Butler in shot attempts Tuesday, but he found no rhythm despite a huge minutes share. Getting to the basket isn’t a huge part of his game, but the senior has limped to 49.3 percent shooting at the rim this season. He’s a bounce-back candidate Saturday against DePaul, as Telfort entered Tuesday’s game having knocked down a strong 37.8 percent of 45 catch-and-shoot threes this season. He has also compiled a sharp 57:30 AST:TO ratio overall.

    Alexander on Scoring Rampage

    Trey Alexander closed Saturday’s 85-62 victory over DePaul with 23 points (10-20 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds, seven assists and one steal over 34 minutes. Alexander has posted at least 23 points in three consecutive contests, also racking up 21 rebounds and an 18:6 AST:TO ratio over that span. Creighton has posted a 7-1 record in conference play since the beginning of January. Alexander leads Creighton by accounting for 26.8 percent of the team’s possessions during his time on the court.

    Bluejays are 0-6 ATS in their last 6 home games

    Bluejays are 1-4 ATS in their last 5 games overall

    Bulldogs are 3-9 ATS in their last 12 games overall

    Bulldogs are 1-4 ATS in their last 5 games as an underdog

    Butler vs. Creighton CBB Prediction:

    Take the under. The under is 7-3 in the Bluejays’ last 10 games overall, is 5-1 in their last six games versus a team with a winning percentage above .600 and is 6-2 in their last eight games following a win. On the other side, the under is 10-4-1 in the Bulldogs’ last 15 games following an ATS win, is 13-5 in their last 18 road games versus a team with a home winning percentage of greater than .600 and is 15-5 in their last 20 games as a road underdog.

    Butler vs. Creighton College Hoops Prediction: UNDER 146.5

