Brown vs. Yale Ivy League Tournament Final Predictions

The Ivy League Conference Tournament Final will feature a matchup of Brown vs. Yale at 12:00 p.m. ET. With the Bulldogs laying 7.5 points as the favorite and the total sitting at 134.5, what’s the smart bet today?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

641 Brown Bears (+7.5) vs. 642 Yale Bulldogs (-7.5); o/u 134.5

12:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, March 17, 2024

Francis S. Levien Gymnasium, New York, NY

TV: ESPN2/ESPN+

Brown vs. Yale: Bettors Jumping on Buckeyes Early

Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 60% of public bettors are currently backing Yale when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Brown Stuns Princeton to Advance

The Brown men’s basketball team started fast and held off a late run from top seeded Princeton in a 90-81 victory on Saturday afternoon in the Ivy Madness Semifinals. The win moves Brown to the Ivy Madness Championship game on Sunday afternoon, where it will face off against No. 2 seed Yale, who topped Cornell 69-57 in Saturday’s other semifinal. Tipoff is set for noon on ESPN2. The upset marks the first time in Ivy Madness history, which was first held in 2017, that the No. 4 seed defeated the No. 1 seed in the semifinals.

Yale Split First two Games with Brown

Led by head coach James Jones, Yale is seeking its seventh-ever NCAA tournament bid and fourth since 2016. Jones’ squad is playing in the Ivy Tournament’s championship for a fourth straight season. The Bulldogs won in 2019 and 2022 but lost to Princeton last season. Yale split their regular season series against Brown, beating them 80–70 on Jan. 9 but falling 84–81 in their final regular season game. The Bears –– playing in the tournament for the first time since the Ivy League introduced it in 2017 –– are currently riding a seven-game winning streak.

Brown vs. Yale CBB Betting Trends

Over is 4-1 in Bulldogs last 5 overall

Under is 8-3 in Bulldogs last 11 neutral site games

Over is 8-3 in Bears last 11 games as a favorite

Under is 5-2 in Bears last 7 games as an underdog

Brown vs. Yale CBB Prediction:

Take Brown. The Bears are a perfect 8-0 against the spread in their last eight games overall, are 5-1 against the number in their last six neutral site games and are 6-0 at the betting window in their last six games when facing an opponent with a winning record. The Bears are also 12-5-1 against the spread in their last 18 games played on a Sunday, are 25-10 against the number in their last 35 games when facing an opponent with a winning percentage above .600 and are 7-0 at the betting window in their last seven games following an ATS win.

Brown vs. Yale College Hoops Prediction: BROWN BEARS +7.5