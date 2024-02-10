Close Menu
    Boston College vs. Duke CBB Betting Odds, Prediction, & Trends

    Boston College vs. Duke

    Unranked Boston College heads to Durham to face #9 Duke on Saturday afternoon at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN. Can the Blue Devils cover the 12.5-point spread as home favorites? Keep reading for our Boston College vs. Duke prediction.

    The Boston College Eagles are 13-9 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 9-13 ATS this season.

    The Duke Blue Devils are 17-5 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 11-10-1 ATS this season.

    Boston College vs. Duke Matchup & Betting Odds

    647 Boston College Eagles (+12.5) vs. 648 Duke Blue Devils (-12.5); o/u 148.5

    2:00 p.m. ET, Saturday, February 10, 2024

    Cameron Indoor Stadium, Durham, NC

    TV: ESPN

    Boston College vs. Duke Public Betting Information

    Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 52% of public bettors are currently backing Duke when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

    Boston College Eagles Game Notes

    Eagles guard Prince Aligbe missed the club’s last contest with an ankle injury, and he’s questionable for Saturday’s game due to that same ailment. Aligbe is averaging 6.2 points and 4.4 rebounds per game in 22.6 minutes per contest for Boston College this season.

    Boston College forward Quinten Post had a monster game in his team’s 63-62 home loss to Florida State on Tuesday night. In that contest, the senior from Amsterdam supplied 21 points, 12 rebounds, 2 assists, and 2 blocks. He shot 9 of 13 from the field and 3 of 5 from distance in the defeat.

    Duke Blue Devils Game Notes

    Blue Devils forward Mark Mitchell was exemplary in his squad’s 71-53 home blowout win over Notre Dame on Wednesday. The 6’9” sophomore from Kansas City, Kansas poured in 13 points and grabbed 10 rebounds to secure his third double-double of the season.

    Duke guard Caleb Foster provided a spark off the bench in his team’s win on Wednesday. The 6’5” freshman scored 13 points on 4 of 8 shooting from the floor, 1 of 3 shooting from distance, and 4 of 4 shooting from the charity stripe. Wednesday was Foster’s seventh game this season with at least 10 points scored. He’s averaging 8.0 points per game on the campaign.

    Boston College is 3-6-1 ATS in their last 10 games overall.

    The Eagles are 2-3 ATS as a road underdog this season.

    Duke is 7-6 ATS as a home favorite this season.

    Duke is 11-9-1 ATS as a favorite this season.

    Boston College vs. Duke CBB Prediction:

    The difference in this game will likely come down to defense. Boston College is 172nd in defensive efficiency and 162nd in opponent points per game this season. Duke is 52nd in defensive efficiency and 60th in opponent points per game this season. The defensive gap is even more stark if you consult Kenpom.com. The Blue Devils are 15th in adjusted efficiency margin this season while Boston College ranks 92nd in that same metric. The Eagles’ best player is 7-footer Quinten Post, but his effect will likely be nullified by Blue Devils 7-footer Kyle Filipowski. That means this game could boil down to who has the better second, third, and fourth options on their squad. Duke has better depth hands down. It’s for all of those reasons that I’m laying the points with the Blue Devils at home in Durham on Saturday afternoon.  

    Boston College vs. Duke CBB Prediction: DUKE BLUE DEVILS -12.5 

