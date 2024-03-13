Boston College vs. Clemson ACC Tournament Odds & Predictions

Will the Tigers cover as a 6.5-point favorite against Boston College in Wednesday night’s ACC Tournament matchup? Or are the Eagles the better bet as the underdog tonight at 9:30 p.m. ET?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

651 Boston College Eagles (+6.5) at 652 Clemson Tigers (-6.5); o/u 145.5

9:30 p.m. ET, Wednesday, March 13, 2024

Capital One Arena, Washington, DC

TV: ESPNU

Boston College vs. Clemson: Public Bettors Leaning Toward Tigers

Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 54% of public bettors are currently backing Clemson when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Post Shines against Miami

Quinten Post had 30 points (10-18 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 7-7 FT), 13 rebounds, two assists, one block and two steals in 35 minutes during Tuesday’s 81-65 win over Miami (FL).

The Eagles needed Post to be at his best if they wanted to have a shot at reaching the second round of the ACC Tournament, and that’s what happened, as he delivered an impressive double-double while also contributing defensively. He’ll have a tough assignment against PJ Hall when Boston College takes on Clemson on Wednesday.

Hunter Scores 17 Points in loss to Wake

Chase Hunter accumulated 17 points (5-10 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 5-5 FT), three assists and one steal over 36 minutes during Saturday’s 81-76 loss to Wake Forest.

Hunter didn’t have his best shooting performance from deep in the regular-season finale, but he was able to finish with a decent stat line overall. Hunter scored in double digits in all but one of his last nine appearances for the Tigers, averaging 14.6 points per game in that stretch.

Boston College vs. Clemson CBB Betting Trends

Tigers are 3-1-1 ATS in their last 5 games as a favorite

Eagles are 2-8-1 ATS in their last 11 games as an underdog

Tigers are 5-1 ATS in their last 6 games following a straight up loss

Eagles are 1-4 ATS in their last 5 games vs. a team with a winning straight up record

Boston College vs. Clemson CBB Prediction:

Take the over. The over is 5-2 in the Tigers’ last seven games following an ATS loss, is 19-7 in their last 26 games following a straight up loss and is 4-0 in their last four games when facing an opponent with a winning record. On the other side, the over is 16-7 in the Eagles’ last 23 games following an ATS win, is 5-2 in their last seven neutral site games and is 6-1 in their last seven matchups against an opponent with a winning record.

Boston College vs. Clemson College Hoops Prediction: OVER 145.5