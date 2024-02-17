Baylor vs. West Virginia College Hoops Betting Odds & Prediction

Will the No. 12 Bears cover as a sizable road favorite in Saturday evening’s Baylor vs. West Virginia matchup on ESPN2? Or is there a smarter bet in tonight’s 6:00 p.m. ET tip-off?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

727 Baylor Bears (-7.5) at 728 West Virginia Mountaineers (+7.5); o/u 146.5

6:00 p.m. ET, Saturday, February 17, 2024

WVU Coliseum, Morgantown, WV

TV: ESPN2

Baylor vs. West Virginia: Public Bettors Love Bears on Saturday

Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 64% of public bettors are currently backing Baylor when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Nunn Explodes for 27 vs. Oklahoma

Jayden Nunn ended with 27 points (8-12 FG, 6-9 3Pt, 5-6 FT), three rebounds and three steals in 36 minutes during Tuesday’s 79-62 victory over Oklahoma. Nunn exploded on Tuesday with an efficient performance, shooting 66.7% both from the field and from behind the arc. The 27 points are a total he’s topped only once previously in his career–a 31-point effort last year for VCU–while the 12 shot attempts from the field, six threes and nine attempted threes each represented a season high.

The junior win also added three steals on the defensive end which represented his highest total in over a month. Nunn is a capable scorer as he’s proven periodically this year with six performances of 15 or more points and a shooting percentage from three of more than 40%. Nunn is averaging a career-high in scoring (9.7), rebounds (2.6), assists (2.2), field-goal percentage (45.0%), made three-pointers per game (1.2) and three-point percentage (40.9%), all despite playing a career-low 26.5 minutes per contest.

Battle Posts Sixth 20-plus Total of Season

RaeQuan Battle posted 21 points (7-17 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 5-6 FT), five rebounds, one assist, two blocks and one steal across 32 minutes during Monday’s 81-65 loss to TCU. Battle’s 21 points led the Mountaineers while his five boards matched Quinn Slazinski for the team lead. Monday’s point total represented the sixth time in 14 games this season Battle has scored at least 20. That said, it was just the second time he’s accomplished the feat in the last nine games. Over his previous five games, Battle’s point production had dipped to just 8.2 per contest. That made Monday’s effort an important rebound performance. The senior guard is averaging 15.6 points and 4.3 rebounds per game for the season but that total dips to 12.7 and 3.7 respectively since the start of conference play.

Baylor vs. West Virginia CBB Betting Trends

Mountaineers are 1-5 ATS in their last 6 games overall

Bears are 3-1-1 ATS in their last 5 games overall

Mountaineers are 17-35 ATS in their last 52 games as an underdog

Bears are 4-1 ATS in their last 5 road games

Baylor vs. West Virginia CBB Prediction:

Take the over. The over is 6-1 in the Mountaineers’ last seven games as a home underdog, is 5-1 in their last six home games and cashed in five out of their last six games versus a team with a winning record. On the other side, the over is 8-2 in the Bears’ last 10 games versus a team with a winning percentage below .400 and is 4-1-1 in their last six games as a road favorite.

Baylor vs. West Virginia College Hoops Prediction: OVER 146.5