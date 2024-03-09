Baylor vs. Texas Tech CBB Betting Odds, Prediction, & Trends

Number 11 Baylor heads to Lubbock to face unranked Texas Tech on Saturday evening at 6:00 PM ET on ESPN2. Can the Red Raiders cover the 1.5-point spread as home favorites? Keep reading for our Baylor vs. Texas Tech prediction.

The Baylor Bears are 22-8 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 18-9-2 ATS this season.

The Texas Tech Red Raiders are 21-9 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 13-16-1 ATS this season.

Baylor vs. Texas Tech Matchup & Betting Odds

685 Baylor Bears (+1.5) at 686 Texas Tech Red Raiders (-1.5); o/u 147.5

6:00 p.m. ET, Saturday, March 9, 2024

United Supermarkets Arena, Lubbock, TX

TV: ESPN2

Baylor vs. Texas Tech Public Betting Information

Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 60% of public bettors are currently backing Baylor when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Baylor Bears Game Notes

Bears guard Langston Love has missed the team’s past four games due to a knee injury. He’s officially listed as questionable for Saturday’s road tilt with Texas Tech. Love is averaging 11.1 points per contest in 25.0 minutes per game for the Bears this year.

Baylor forward Jalen Bridges had a monster game in his club’s 93-85 home win over Texas on Monday night. In that contest, the 6’9” senior poured in 32 points, grabbed 9 rebounds and nabbed 2 steals. Bridges shot a blistering 8 of 11 from the field, 6 of 7 from beyond the arc, and 10 of 13 from the free throw line. He’s third on the team in scoring this season with 11.9 points per game.

Texas Tech Red Raiders Game Notes

Red Raiders forward Warren Washington is questionable to play on Saturday due to a foot injury. The 7-foot senior from Escondido, California is putting up 9.9 points and 7.4 rebounds per game while shooting 62.0% from the field this year.

Texas Tech guard KyeRon Lindsay is questionable to play with an undisclosed injury this weekend. The injury has kept him out of the team’s past two contests. Lindsay is averaging 2.7 points per game in 6.3 minutes per contest this season.

Baylor vs. Texas Tech CBB Betting Trends

Baylor is 7-9 ATS as an underdog since the start of the 2021 season.

The Bears are 12-13-1 ATS when playing on 4+ days of rest since the beginning of the 2021 season.

Texas Tech is 27-24 ATS as the home team since the start of the 2021 season.

Texas Tech is 29-26-2 ATS in conference games since the beginning of the 2021 season.

Baylor vs. Texas Tech CBB Prediction:

Baylor is a bit of a Jekyll and Hyde team when it comes to their home/road splits. The Bears are 15-2 straight up at home this season, but only 4-4 away from Waco. The spread for this game is less than a basket, so the Bears would have to win outright or lose by only a point to cover. That seems like a big ask on a Saturday night in March in Lubbock.

Texas Tech lost at Baylor on February 6th by a score of 79-73. Baylor shot 32 free throws in that game and Texas Tech turned the ball over 14 times. I believe that the Red Raiders will get a better whistle and limit their turnovers on Saturday night, which is a combination that should propel them to an outright win by a basket or more. I’m on Texas Tech at home.

Baylor vs. Texas Tech CBB Prediction: TEXAS TECH RED RAIDERS -1.5