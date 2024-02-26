Baylor vs. TCU College Hoops Betting Odds & Prediction

The Horned Frogs are laying 2.5 points as a home favorite versus the Bears, while the total sits at 148.5 points. What’s the best bet in tonight’s Baylor vs. TCU Big 12 clash at 9:00 p.m. ET?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

889 Baylor Bears (+2.5) at 890 TCU Horned Frogs (-2.5); o/u 148.5

9:00 p.m. ET, Monday, February 26, 2024

Ed and Rae Schollmaier Arena, Fort Worth, TX

TV: ESPN

Baylor vs. TCU: Public Bettors Backing Underdog

Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 58% of public bettors are currently backing Baylor when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Walker Leads team with 23 Points

Ja’Kobe Walter logged 23 points (7-13 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 4-5 FT) and four rebounds over 43 minutes before fouling out of Saturday’s 82-76 OT loss to Houston. It was an impressive showing for Walter against one of the stingiest defenses in the nation, contributing 23 points for the second time in three games while matching a season-high effort from behind the arc with five threes. The star freshman has had his ups and downs in Big 12 play, but has performed much better on the offensive end over the last five, contributing 17.2 points and 4.2 rebounds while producing double-figure scoring totals in each of those contests.

Coles Scores 18 in just 22 Minutes

JaKobe Coles ended with 18 points (6-10 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), two rebounds and two assists across 22 minutes during Saturday’s 75-57 win over Cincinnati. Coles needed just 22 minutes to match Emanuel Miller for the team lead in scoring. The 18 points represents a high-water mark for Coles in Big 12 play, and the highest scoring total he’s posted since scoring 20 against Alcorn State on Nov. 21. The junior forward has provided some offensive punch for the Horned Frogs over the last seven games, averaging 11.0 points in just 18.1 minutes per contest.

Baylor vs. TCU CBB Betting Trends

Under is 4-1 in Horned Frogs last 5 games as a favorite

Over is 10-4 in Horned Frogs last 14 games following a ATS win

Over is 5-1 in Bears last 6 games following a straight up loss

Under is 5-2 in Bears last 7 road games vs. a team with a home winning % of greater than .600

Baylor vs. TCU CBB Prediction:

Take TCU. The Bears are just 2-5 against the spread in their last seven games as a road underdog and have dropped seven out of their last 10 games as an underdog of any kind. ON the other side, the Horned Frogs are 6-2 against the spread in their last eight home games, are 5-2 against the number in their last seven games as a home favorite and are 4-0 at the betting window in their last four games overall.

Baylor vs. TCU College Hoops Prediction: TCU HORNED FROGS -2.5