Baylor vs. Oklahoma State CBB Betting Odds, Prediction, & Trends

Number 18 Baylor heads to Stillwater to face unranked Oklahoma State on Saturday afternoon at 3:00 PM ET on the Big 12 Network. Can the Cowboys cover the 5.5-point spread as home underdogs? Keep reading for our Baylor vs. Oklahoma State prediction.

The Baylor Bears are 11-2 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 8-3-1 ATS this season.

The Oklahoma State Cowboys are 8-5 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 4-7-2 ATS this season.

Baylor vs. Oklahoma State Matchup & Betting Odds

679 Baylor Bears (-5.5) at 680 Oklahoma State Cowboys (+5.5); o/u 148.5

3:00 p.m. ET, Saturday, January 6, 2024

Gallagher-Iba Arena, Stillwater, OK

TV: Big 12 Network/ESPN+

Baylor vs. Oklahoma State Public Betting Information

Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 88% of public bettors are currently backing Baylor when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Baylor Bears Game Notes

Baylor guard Ja’Kobe Walter was vital in his team’s 98-79 home win over Cornell on Tuesday. In that game, the 6’5” freshman racked up 23 points, 9 rebounds, 3 assists, and a steal. He shot 9 of 19 from the floor and 4 of 9 from deep in the victory.

Bears guard RayJ Dennis also showed out on Tuesday. The senior from Plainfield, Illinois had 18 points, 6 assists, and 2 rebounds. Dennis sunk 6 of 7 shot attempts from the field and converted all 4 of his free throw tries. Walter and Dennis rank first and second respectively in scoring for Baylor this season.

Oklahoma State Cowboys Game Notes

Oklahoma State guard Bryce Thompson was a key contributor in his club’s 72-53 home win over Chicago State on Wednesday. In that contest, Thompson recorded 13 points, 2 rebounds, and 2 made three-pointers. He went 3 of 3 from the foul line as well.

Cowboys forward Eric Dailey Jr. took care of business against Chicago State on Wednesday. The 6’8” freshman from Palmetto, Florida poured in 12 points and snagged a team-high 9 rebounds in his team’s decisive victory. Dailey is tied for the team lead in rebounding with 6.2 boards per game on the campaign.

Baylor vs. Oklahoma State CBB Betting Trends

Baylor is 2-4 ATS in their last 6 games against Oklahoma State.

The Bears are 1-2-1 ATS when playing with the rest advantage this season.

Baylor is 2-3-1 ATS as a road favorite since the start of last season.

Oklahoma State is 31-27-1 ATS in conference games since the start of the 2020 season.

Baylor vs. Oklahoma State CBB Prediction:

This line seems low, but the oddsmakers may have done that to entice bettors to take Baylor. If that was their aim, it worked, because as of this writing, 88% of the public bets are on the Bears. I think it’s a trap.

After starting the season 3-5 straight up, Oklahoma State has won 5 straight games outright. All of those wins except one were by double digits. It appears that the Cowboys have improved considerably since the first month of the season. The Big 12 is always tough, and conference games on the road are the most difficult to win, even for good teams. Because of that, I like Oklahoma State and the points at home in this one.

Baylor vs. Oklahoma State CBB Prediction: OKLAHOMA STATE COWBOYS +5.5