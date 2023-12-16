Baylor vs. Michigan State College Hoops Betting Odds & Prediction

The Baylor Bears will face the Michigan State Spartans from Little Ceasars Arena at 2:00 ET on Saturday afternoon. The Bears are listed as 3.5-point favorites, while the total is sitting at 144.5 points, where is the value from Detroit? Keep reading for our Baylor vs. Michigan State prediction.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

625 Baylor Bears (-3.5) at 626 Michigan State Spartans (+3.5); o/u 144.5

2:00 p.m. ET, Saturday, December 16, 2023

Little Ceasars Arena, Detroit, MI

Baylor vs. Michigan State Public Betting Information

Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 76% of public bettors are currently backing Michigan State when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Baylor Bears Notes

Baylor remained perfect after defeating Seaton Hall 78-60 on December 5th. RayJ Dennis scored 17 points, while also grabbing 5 rebounds and dishing out 7 assists. Baylor will look to improve to 10-0 as they face the Spartans on Saturday.

Michigan State Spartans Notes

Michigan State dropped to 4-5 after losing to Nebraska by a score of 77-70 last Sunday. Malik Hall recorded a season-high 22 points on 7/14 from the floor. The Spartans seek a much-needed victory when they face the undefeated Baylor Bears Saturday.

Baylor vs. Michigan State CBB Betting Trends

Baylor is 4-1 ATS in its last 5 games.

Michigan State is 3-7 ATS in its last 10 games.

The total has gone under in 7 of the last 10 games for the Spartans.

Baylor vs. Michigan State CBB Prediction:

Baylor is looking for a 10-0 Saturday, while Michigan State surprisingly is searching to get back to .500 on the season.

Give me the Spartans. It is has been an awful start to the season for Sparty, but I’m not throwing in the towel quite yet on Tom Izzo and a veteran club. The Spartans primary issue has been scoring, they have been awful from behind the arc and haven’t capitalized when they get to the charity stride. With that being said the talent is there for Sparty to turn this season around and I think it starts Saturday versus a Baylor that is likely to see some regression here soon after red hot to start the season.

Baylor vs. Michigan State College Hoops Prediction: Michigan State +3.5