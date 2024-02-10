Baylor vs. Kansas College Hoops Betting Odds & Prediction

The Kansas Jayhawks will host the Baylor Bears from Allen Fieldhouse at 6:00 ET on Saturday. Kansas is listed as 7.5-point home favorites, and the total is at 148.5 points what is the smart bet from Lawrence? Keep reading for our Baylor vs. Kansas prediction.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

769 Baylor Bears (+7.5) at 770 Kansas Jayhawks (-7.5); o/u 148.5

6:00 p.m. ET, Saturday, February 10, 2023

Allen Fieldhouse, Lawrence, KS

Baylor vs. Kansas Public Betting Information

Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 62% of public bettors are currently backing Baylor when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Baylor Bears Notes

Baylor defeated Texas Tech 79-73 this past Tuesday to record their 17th win of the season. RayJ Dennis scored 21 points in the victory. Baylor will now head to Allen Fieldhouse to face the Jayhawks.

Kansas Jayhawks Notes

Kansas dropped to 18-5 after losing to Kansas State 75-70 on February 5th. Hunter Dickinson recorded another double-double, scoring 21 points and 12 rebounds. The Jayhawks look to get back in the win column against Baylor on Saturday.

Baylor vs. Kansas CBB Betting Trends

Baylor is 3-2 ATS in its last 5 road games.

Kansas is 6-3-1 ATS in its last 10 home games.

The total has gone over in 6 of the last 10 games for Jayhawks.

Baylor vs. Kansas CBB Prediction:

Baylor looks for their fourth consecutive victory, while Kansas looks to get back in the win column on Saturday.

Take Baylor in this one. I know Kansas is coming off a loss and are back at Allen Fieldhouse where they are nearly unbeatable, however this number seems slightly high. Baylor has plenty of playmakers and have been able to win without Ja’Kobe Walter playing at a high level. If Walter is able to find his groove again on Saturday, I think the Bears have a chance of winning this one outright. Baylor is the side here.

Baylor vs. Kansas College Hoops Prediction: Baylor +7.5