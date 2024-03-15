Close Menu
    Baylor vs. Iowa State Big 12 Tournament Odds & Predictions

    Baylor vs. Iowa State

    The Baylor vs. Iowa State Big 12 Conference Tournament matchup is one of the most anticipated clashes on Friday night’s college basketball slate. Will the Cyclones cover as a 1.5-point favorite? Or are the Bears the better bet as a slight dog?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    953 Baylor Bears (+1.5) vs. 854 Iowa State Cyclones (-1.5); o/u 133.5

    9:30 p.m. ET, Friday, March 15, 2024

    T-Mobile Center, Kansas City, MO

    TV: ESPN/ESPN+

    Baylor vs. Iowa State: Public Bettors Leaning Towards Cyclones

    Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 60% of public bettors are currently backing Iowa State when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

    Dennis adds to his Assist Numbers

    RayJ Dennis accumulated 12 points (5-13 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, five assists and two steals over 38 minutes during Saturday’s 78-68 loss to Texas Tech. The 12 points Dennis posted represented his third highest total in a Big 12 road game this season, where he’s averaged 9.6 points in nine games since the start of conference play as opposed to 16.8 in nine home games. Despite the scoring inconsistencies, he’s been as consistent as they come in ball distribution, posting at least five assists for the 15th time in the last 16 contests. Dennis closed the Big 12 conference slate with 37.7 minutes, 13.2 points, 3.9 rebounds, 7.0 assists and 1.6 steals across 18 games. Dennis will play a major role for the Bears during tournament season as they are one of a handful of Big 12 teams with legitimate Final Four aspirations.

    Jones Matches Season-High in Points

    Robert Jones contributed 18 points (6-8 FG, 6-7 FT), three rebounds, three blocks and three steals across 29 minutes during Thursday’s 76-57 victory over Kansas State. Jones matched a season high with 18 points to lead the Cyclones offensively while he also matched high-water marks with three steals and three blocks on the defensive end of the floor. It was the first time in seven games the senior forward reached double-figures in scoring as he shot 75% on eight shots from the field and went 6-for-7 from the line. Jones and the Cyclones will continue their push for a Big 12 tournament championship in Friday’s second semifinal.

    Bears are 3-1-1 ATS in their last 5 games overall

    Cyclones are 8-3-1 ATS in their last 12 games overall

    Bears are 6-2 ATS in their last 8 neutral site games as an underdog

    Cyclones are 1-5 ATS in their last 6 neutral site games

    Baylor vs. Iowa State CBB Prediction:

    Take the under. The under is 6-0 in the Cyclones’ last six games overall, is 11-4 in their last 15 neutral site games and is 4-0 in their last four games following a win. The under is also 6-2 in Iowa State’s last eight games versus a team with a winning percentage above .600 and is 4-1 in Baylor’s last five games as an underdog.

    Baylor vs. Iowa State College Hoops Prediction: UNDER 133.5

