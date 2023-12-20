Baylor vs. Duke NCAAB Betting Odds & Prediction

The Baylor Bears will face the Duke Blue Devils from Madison Square Garden at 7:00 ET Wednesday night. Duke is listed as 3.0-point favorites, and the total is at 154 points, what is the smart play from New York? Keep reading for our Baylor vs. Duke prediction.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

665 Baylor Bears (+3.0) at 666 Duke Blue Devils (-3.0); o/u 154

7:00 p.m. ET, Wednesday, December 20, 2023

Madison Square Garden, New York, NY

Baylor vs. Duke Public Betting Information

Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 75% of public bettors are currently backing Baylor when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Baylor Bears Notes

Baylor dropped their first game of the season to the Michigan State Spartans 64-88 last Saturday. Not much went right for Baylor in the loss, RayJ Dennis and Yves Missi were the leading scorers with 11 points a piece. The Bears will look to regroup from the blowout loss as they head to MSG to face Duke.

Duke Blue Devils Notes

Duke improved to 7-3 after beating Hofstra 89-68 on December 12th. Kyle Filipowski had a big game scoring 28 points, grabbing 12 rebounds and 8 assists. The Blue Devils’ hope to have Tyrese Proctor back as he is listed as questionable with an ankle injury.

Baylor vs. Duke CBB Betting Trends

Baylor is 4-1 ATS in its last 5 games.

Duke is 5-5 ATS in its last 10 games.

The total has gone over in 6 of the last 10 games for the Bears.

Baylor vs. Duke CBB Prediction:

Baylor is looking to get back into the win column after this first loss of the season, while Duke looks for their third straight win.

Give me Duke. The Blue Devils haven’t lived up to potential yet this season, however the talent is clearly there. Kyle Filipowski is one the best players in the country and I don’t think Baylor will have an answer for him. It seems like Tyrese Proctor might also give it a go for Duke, which would give them a big boost. The Blue Devils grab a big win from MSG.

Baylor vs. Duke College Hoops Prediction: Duke -3.0