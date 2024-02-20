Baylor vs. BYU CBB Betting Odds, Prediction, & Trends

Number 11 Baylor heads to Provo to face #25 BYU on Tuesday night at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN. Can the Bears cover the 3.5-point spread as road underdogs? Keep reading for our Baylor vs. BYU prediction.

The Baylor Bears are 19-6 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 15-7-2 ATS this season.

The BYU Cougars are 18-7 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 14-11 ATS this season.

Baylor vs. BYU Matchup & Betting Odds

643 Baylor Bears (+3.5) vs. 644 BYU Cougars (-3.5); o/u 155.5

9:00 p.m. ET, Tuesday, February 20, 2024

Marriott Center, Provo, UT

TV: ESPN

Baylor vs. BYU Public Betting Information

Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 76% of public bettors are currently backing BYU when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Baylor Bears Game Notes

Bears guard Langston Love has missed the team’s last three games with a leg injury, and he’s officially listed as questionable to play in Tuesday’s contest. The 6’5” sophomore is third on the team in scoring with 11.5 points per game and fifth on the club in minutes played with 25.5 per contest this season.

Baylor guard Ja’Kobe Walter was integral to his club’s 94-81 road victory over West Virginia on Saturday. In that game, the McKinney, Texas native poured in a team-high 23 points while converting 7 of his 8 foul shots. Walter leads the team in scoring with 14.5 points per game on the campaign.

BYU Cougars Game Notes

BYU forward Fousseyni Traore had a solid game in his team’s 93-83 road loss to Oklahoma State on Saturday. In that contest, the Mali national came off the bench to score a team-high 17 points while shooting 7 of 10 from the field and 3 of 3 from the charity stripe.

Cougars guard Jaxson Robinson also played well in his club’s loss on Saturday. Robinson played 29 minutes off the bench and logged 14 points, 3 rebounds, 3 assists, 1 steal, 1 block, and 1 made three-pointer. Robinson leads BYU in scoring this season with 13.8 points per game.

Baylor vs. BYU CBB Betting Trends

BYU is 10-4 ATS as a home favorite this season.

BYU is 7-5 ATS when playing an opponent on equal rest this season.

The over is 13-11 in Baylor’s games this season.

The under is 13-12 in BYU’s games this year.

The under is 3-1 in the last 4 matchups between Baylor and BYU.

Baylor vs. BYU CBB Prediction:

BYU is one of the better home teams in the country this year. The Cougars are 13-2 straight up and 10-5 ATS at home this season. BYU has a home scoring margin of +22.0 points per game, which ranks eighth in the nation in 2024. Furthermore, the Cougars rank 10th in the nation in offensive efficiency this season, while Baylor’s defensive efficiency is 127th in the country this year.

Baylor is likely going to be jet-lagged and tired for this game. The Bears played at West Virginia on Saturday night, then flew straight to Provo, Utah on Sunday without touching down in Waco in between. It’s one thing for Baylor to soundly defeat an 8-17 West Virginia team on the road. It’s a whole other story for Baylor to face BYU at elevation (the Marriott Center is 4,650 feet above sea level) on the road in a crucial conference matchup on 72 hours’ rest. Both of these teams are deep, but I give the slight edge to BYU in this game, as they’re at home, are used to the elevation, and likely need the game more than Baylor does. I’m laying the points with the Cougars in Provo on Tuesday night.

Baylor vs. BYU CBB Prediction: BYU COUGARS -3.5