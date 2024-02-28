Auburn vs. Tennessee NCAAB Betting Odds & Prediction

The Tennessee Volunteers will host the Auburn Tigers from Rupp Arena at 7:00 ET on Wednesday night. The Vols are listed as 6.5-point home favorites, and the total is at 152 points, what is the smart play? Keep reading for our Auburn vs. Tennessee prediction.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

703 Auburn Tigers (+6.5) at 704 Tennessee Volunteers (-6.5); o/u 152

7:00 p.m. ET, Wednesday, February 28, 2024

Thompson Boling Arena, Knoxville, TN

Auburn vs. Tennessee Public Betting Information

Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 57% of public bettors are currently backing Auburn when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Auburn Tigers Notes

Auburn moved to 21-6 after defeating Georgia by a score of 97-76 last Saturday. Chad Baker-Mazara scored a career high 25 points on 8/12 from the floor. The Tigers will look for another SEC road win as they travel to face the Vols on Wednesday night.

Tennessee Volunteers Notes

Tennessee handled Texas A&M 86-51 on February 24th to improve to 21-6 on the year. Dalton Knecht continued his excellent season, scoring 24 points and grabbing 7 rebounds in the victory. Knecht and the Vols will have their hands full when #11 Auburn comes to town.

Auburn vs. Tennessee CBB Betting Trends

Auburn is 2-3 ATS in its last 5 road games.

Tennessee is 7-3 ATS in its last 10 home games.

The total has gone under in 6 of the last 10 games for the Tigers.

Auburn vs. Tennessee CBB Prediction:

Auburn looks to win their second consecutive game, while Tennessee looks for their fifth straight win.

Take the over. Both of these teams average over 80 ppg and like to push the pace. Auburn is coming off a explosive offensive road performance where they scored 97 points, while the Vols scored 86 points last Saturday. I expect the stars to show up offensively in this primetime SEC game. Over is the play.

Auburn vs. Tennessee College Hoops Prediction: Over 152