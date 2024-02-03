Auburn vs. Ole Miss CBB Betting Odds, Prediction, & Trends

Number 16 Auburn travels to Oxford to face unranked Ole Miss on Saturday evening at 6:00 PM ET on the SEC Network. Can the Rebels cover the 3.5-point spread as home underdogs? Keep reading for our Auburn vs. Ole Miss prediction.

The Auburn Tigers are 17-4 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 13-8 ATS this season.

The Ole Miss Rebels are 18-3 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 12-9 ATS this season.

Auburn vs. Ole Miss Matchup & Betting Odds

739 Auburn Tigers (-3.5) at 740 Ole Miss Rebels (+3.5); o/u 148.5

6:00 p.m. ET, Saturday, February 3, 2024

The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss, Oxford, MS

TV: SEC Network

Auburn vs. Ole Miss Public Betting Information

Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 74% of public bettors are currently backing Ole Miss when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Auburn Tigers Game Notes

Auburn forward Jaylin Williams was instrumental in his team’s 81-54 home win over Vanderbilt on Wednesday night. In that game, the 6’8” senior put up 21 points, 2 rebounds, and 4 assists. He shot 7 of 9 from the floor, 3 of 4 from deep, and 4 of 6 from the free throw line in the victory.

Tigers forward Johni Broome was also key to his team’s blowout triumph earlier this week. The junior from Plant City, Florida posted a complete stat line of 16 points, 11 rebounds, 4 assists, 5 blocks, and 1 steal. He shot 7 of 11 from the floor and converted both of his three-point attempts on the night.

Ole Miss Rebels Game Notes

Ole Miss guard Jaylen Murray was terrific in his team’s 86-82 home win over Mississippi State on Tuesday. The junior from the Bronx logged 21 points, 11 assists, 4 rebounds, 1 block, and 1 steal. He made 3 three-pointers and 3 free throws as well.

Rebels guard Matthew Murrell had another solid outing against his club’s in-state rival on Tuesday. The 6’4” senior from Memphis posted 20 points on 7 of 14 shooting from the field, 3 of 7 shooting from deep, and made 3 of 4 attempts from the charity stripe. Murrell leads Ole Miss in scoring with 16.7 points per game on the campaign.

Auburn vs. Ole Miss CBB Betting Trends

Auburn is 4-6 ATS in their last 10 games against Ole Miss.

The Tigers are 9-11 ATS as a road favorite since the start of the 2021 season.

Ole Miss is 1-0 ATS as a home underdog this season.

Ole Miss is 5-3 ATS in conference games this season.

Auburn vs. Ole Miss CBB Prediction:

Ole Miss is one of the best home teams in the country. The Rebels are 13-0 straight up and 8-5 ATS as the home team this season. The only other SEC team that is undefeated at home is Auburn. But here’s the rub: the Tigers are 2-3 straight up and 2-3 ATS on the road in 2024. What’s more, Auburn seems to be trending in the wrong direction as they are 1-2 straight up and 1-1-1 ATS in their last 3 games. Conversely, Ole Miss is 3-0 straight up and 3-0 ATS in their last 3 games. This line implies that Auburn is a better team than Ole Miss, but I’m not sure that that’s the case. I’m taking the Rebels at home in Oxford on Saturday night.

Auburn vs. Ole Miss CBB Prediction: OLE MISS REBELS +3.5