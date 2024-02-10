Auburn vs. Florida NCAAB Betting Odds & Prediction

The Florida Gators will host the Auburn Tigers from Exactech Arena at 2:30 ET on Saturday. The Tigers are listed as 2.0-point favorites, while the total is sitting at 158 points, what is the smart play from Gainesville? Keep reading for our Auburn vs. Florida prediction.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

691 Auburn Tigers (-2.0) at 692 Florida Gators (+2.0); o/u 158

3:30 p.m. ET, Saturday, February 10, 2024

Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O’Connell Center, Gainesville, FL

Auburn vs. Florida Public Betting Information

Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 60% of public bettors are currently backing Florida when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Auburn Tigers Notes

Auburn moved to 19-4 after their blowout win against rival Alabama this past Wednesday. Jaylin Williams continued his strong season, scoring 26 points on 8/13 from the floor.

Florida Gators Notes

Florida dropped a tough game to Texas A&M 67-66 last Saturday. Zyon Pullin led the Gators with 18 points on 8/15 from the field. Florida looks to pick up a big, ranked victory as they Auburn on Saturday.

Auburn vs. Florida CBB Betting Trends

Auburn is 3-2 ATS in its last 5 road games.

Florida is 5-5 ATS in its last 10 home games.

The total has gone under in 7 of the last 10 games for the Tigers.

Auburn vs. Florida CBB Prediction:

Auburn looks to win their fourth consecutive game, while Florida looks to get back in the win column.

Take the over. Both teams average over 80 ppg and play at quick pace. Defensively the Gators struggle, however their offense is very good at home. This game should be up and down for 40 minutes, over is the play.

Auburn vs. Florida College Hoops Prediction: Over 158