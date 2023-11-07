Auburn vs. Baylor Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

The Auburn Tigers and the Baylor Bears will meet in Sioux Falls this Tuesday from the Sanford Pentagon. Will the Tigers cover as 1.5-point favorites or will the Bears come through as underdogs? Keep reading for our Auburn vs Baylor prediction.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Auburn Tigers (-1.5) vs. Baylor Bears (+1.5); o/u 147.5

9:00 p.m. ET, Tuesday, November 7, 2023

Sanford Pentagon, Sioux Falls, SD

Auburn vs. Baylor Public Betting Information

Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 55% of public bettors are currently backing Baylor when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Auburn Tigers Notes

Johni Broome returned for his junior year, and he’ll likely have a large role again this season. The 6’10 forward was one of the best rebounders in the conference, and he was very efficient from the field, shooting 52.4% from the field. Broome posted a double-double in the tournament win over Iowa, and he led Auburn in boards (8.4), while scoring 14.3 ppg during the 2022-23 campaign.

Baylor Bears Notes

RayJ Dennis transferred in after having a great season with Toledo. The senior guard led the Rockets to a MAC tournament title, and an NCAA trophy bid, after averaging a strong line of 19.3 ppg, 5.8 apg, 4.2 rpg. Dennis scored 25 points or more in three of his final five games, and he should mesh nicely here in Waco. Dennis spent a pair of seasons at Boise State prior to landing with Toledo, and he brings in over 129 games of experience.

Auburn vs. Baylor CBB Betting Trends

AUB is 0-0 against the spread, with a 0-0 o/u record.

BAY is 0-0 ATS, with an 0-0 over/under record.

Auburn vs. Baylor CBB Prediction:

Both teams will be feeling things out here in South Dakota, but we should be in for a contested battle. Baylor was impressive in neutral-sited matchups last season, and with them bringing in multiple pieces via the transfer portal, they could be in for more of the same. Auburn will be replacing its backcourt, and they may feel growing pains early on from the Baylor defense. This one is very close to call, but I like taking the Under for this season-opening contest.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL PREDICTION: Under 147.5