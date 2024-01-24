Auburn vs. Alabama College Hoops Betting Odds & Prediction

The Alabama Crimson Tide will host the Auburn Tigers from the Coleman Coliseum at 7:30 ET on Wednesday night. The Tide are listed as 3.5-point favorites, and the total is at 162 points what is the best bet between these in-state rivals? Keep reading for our Auburn vs. Alabama prediction.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

711 Auburn Tigers (+3.5) at 712 Alabama Crimson Tide (-3.5); o/u 162

7:30 p.m. ET, Wednesday, January 24, 2024

Coleman Coliseum, Tuscaloosa, AL

Auburn vs. Alabama Public Betting Information

Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 67% of public bettors are currently backing Alabama when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Auburn Tigers Notes

Auburn won their 11th in a row after blowing out Ole Miss 82-59 this past Saturday. Johni Broome scored 13 points on 5/9 from the floor in Saturday’s victory. Auburn look to continue their winning ways as they travel to face the Tide on Wednesday night.

Alabama Crimson Tide Notes

Alabama dropped to Tennessee 91-71 on January 20th. The Tide struggled from deep going 4/21 from behind the three-point arc in Knoxville. Mark Sears was the lone bright spot for the Tide scoring 22 points on 7/13 from the floor. Alabama will look to bounce back against a surging Auburn team.

Auburn vs. Alabama CBB Betting Trends

Auburn is 4-1 ATS in their last 5 road games.

Alabama is 6-4 ATS in their last 10 home games.

The total has gone over in 7 of the last 10 games for the Tigers.

Auburn vs. Alabama CBB Prediction:

Auburn looks to win their 11th straight, while Alabama looks to get back in the win column on Wednesday night.

Take the Tide. I know Auburn has won 11 in a row and have been playing exceptional basketball, however their body of work is not overly impressive during this current win streak. Not to discredit the Tigers, but Auburns best victories have come against Texas A&M and Ole Miss during their current run, neither team of which I consider to be in Alabama’s caliber. The Tide can shoot the basketball, I fully expect them to bounce back after a cold night in Knoxville. Lay the number.

Auburn vs. Alabama College Hoops Prediction: Alabama -3.5