    NCAAB Articles

    Arkansas vs. Stanford College Hoops Betting Odds & Prediction

    The Arkansas Razorbacks will face Stanford from Imperial Arena at 7:30 ET Wednesday night. The Razorbacks are listed as 7.0-point favorites, and the total is at 153.5 points what is the smart play from Nassau? Keep reading for our Arkansas vs. Stanford prediction.

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    719 Arkansas Razorbacks (-7.0) at 720 Stanford Cardinal (+7.0); o/u 153.5

    7:30 p.m. ET, Wednesday, November 22, 2023

    Imperial Arena, Nassau, BHS

    Arkansas vs. Stanford Public Betting Information

    Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 80% of public bettors are currently backing Arkansas when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

    Arkansas Razorbacks Notes

    Arkansas dropped to 3-1 on the year after their disappointing home loss to UNC Greensboro last Friday. Houston Transfer, Tramon Mark led the way offensively in the loss, scoring 21 points on 9/15 from the field. The Razorbacks will look to rebound for the loss, as they face Stanford in the opening round of the Battle 4 Atlantis.

    Stanford Cardinal Notes

    Stanford improved to 3-1 on the season after their 95-70 win against Eastern Washington. Andrej Stojakovic scored 18 points in Friday’s victory a team high. Five different Stanford players recorded double digit scoring in the win. Stanford will look to keep the momentum going as they head to Nassau.

    Arkansas is 1-3 ATS in their first 4 games.

    Stanford is 2-2 ATS to open the season.

    Both teams have gone over the total in eight combined games this year.

    Arkansas vs. Stanford CBB Prediction:

    Arkansas enters the Battle 4 Atlantis off a tough home loss, while Stanford has some confidence after their 25-point victory.

    I like the Razorbacks here. Arkansas hit the transfer portal hard in the offseason and picked up some big names such as El Ellis, Tramon Mark and Khalif Battle. While it might take a while for these guys to get comfortable playing with each other, but once it clicks watch out for the Hogs. Stanford hasn’t faced the type of talent Arkansas has this year, they may hang around in the first half, but the Hogs win and cover here.

    Arkansas vs. Stanford College Hoops Prediction: Arkansas -7.0

