Arkansas vs. Oklahoma College Hoops Betting Odds & Prediction

The Arkansas Razorbacks will face the Oklahoma Sooners at BOK Center at at 4:00 ET on Saturday. The Sooners are listed as 4.0-point favorites, and the total is at 146 points what is the smart play from Tulsa? Keep reading for our Arkansas vs. Oklahoma prediction.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

669 Arkansas Razorbacks (+4.0) at 670 Oklahoma Sooners (-4.0); o/u 146

4:00 p.m. ET, Saturday, December 9, 2023

BOK Center, Tulsa, OK

Arkansas vs. Oklahoma Public Betting Information

Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 66% of public bettors are currently backing Oklahoma when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Arkansas Razorbacks Notes

Arkansas picked up a 97-83 non-conference win against the Furman Paladins on Monday. Khalif Battle scored 25 points on 7/11 from the floor in the victory. Battle has found his groove for the Razorbacks scoring over 20 points in 3 of his last 4 games off the bench.

Oklahoma Sooners Notes

Oklahoma improved to 8-0 after defeating Providence 72-51 on Tuesday. Javian McCollum scored 19 points and grabbed 7 boards in the win. McCollum has been great for the Sooners through eight games averaging 14.3 ppg on nearly 48% from the floor. Oklahoma will look to remain unbeaten when they face a tough Razorbacks team on Saturday.

Arkansas vs. Oklahoma CBB Betting Trends

Arkansas is 2-3 ATS in their last 5 games.

Oklahoma is 6-2 ATS in their first 8 games.

The total has gone over in 9 of the last 10 games for the Razorbacks.

Arkansas vs. Oklahoma CBB Prediction:

Arkansas has won two straight, while Oklahoma has begun the season 8-0.

Take Arkansas here, I know the Sooners are undefeated however their level of competition comes nowhere close to what the Razorbacks have faced. Arkansas played Memphis and UNC competitively, before handling the Blue Devils. The Sooners most impressive win during their eight-game streak has been Providence. Arkansas has more talent on their team, and it looks their starting to hit their stride. Give me the points with the Razorbacks.

Arkansas vs. Oklahoma College Hoops Prediction: Arkansas +4