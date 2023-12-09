Close Menu
    BET FROM ANY STATE - $750 BONUS!
    Register / Login
    NCAAB Articles

    Arkansas vs. Oklahoma College Hoops Betting Odds & Prediction

    Paul ElliotBy Updated:No Comments
    Arkansas vs. Oklahoma

    The Arkansas Razorbacks will face the Oklahoma Sooners at BOK Center at at 4:00 ET on Saturday. The Sooners are listed as 4.0-point favorites, and the total is at 146 points what is the smart play from Tulsa? Keep reading for our Arkansas vs. Oklahoma prediction.

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    669 Arkansas Razorbacks (+4.0) at 670 Oklahoma Sooners (-4.0); o/u 146

    4:00 p.m. ET, Saturday, December 9, 2023

    BOK Center, Tulsa, OK

    Arkansas vs. Oklahoma Public Betting Information

    Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 66% of public bettors are currently backing Oklahoma when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

    Arkansas Razorbacks Notes

    Arkansas picked up a 97-83 non-conference win against the Furman Paladins on Monday. Khalif Battle scored 25 points on 7/11 from the floor in the victory. Battle has found his groove for the Razorbacks scoring over 20 points in 3 of his last 4 games off the bench.  

    Oklahoma Sooners Notes

    Oklahoma improved to 8-0 after defeating Providence 72-51 on Tuesday. Javian McCollum scored 19 points and grabbed 7 boards in the win. McCollum has been great for the Sooners through eight games averaging 14.3 ppg on nearly 48% from the floor. Oklahoma will look to remain unbeaten when they face a tough Razorbacks team on Saturday.

    Arkansas is 2-3 ATS in their last 5 games.

    Oklahoma is 6-2 ATS in their first 8 games.

    The total has gone over in 9 of the last 10 games for the Razorbacks.

    Arkansas vs. Oklahoma CBB Prediction:

    Arkansas has won two straight, while Oklahoma has begun the season 8-0.

    Take Arkansas here, I know the Sooners are undefeated however their level of competition comes nowhere close to what the Razorbacks have faced. Arkansas played Memphis and UNC competitively, before handling the Blue Devils. The Sooners most impressive win during their eight-game streak has been Providence. Arkansas has more talent on their team, and it looks their starting to hit their stride. Give me the points with the Razorbacks.

    Arkansas vs. Oklahoma College Hoops Prediction: Arkansas +4

    Share.

    Related Posts

    Add A Comment

    Leave A Reply

    NFL

    NBA

    NCAAFB

    NCAABB

    MLB

    NHL

    Betting

    ABOUT

    THIS IS NOT A GAMBLING SITE – If you think you have a gambling problem click here.

    Disclaimer: This site is for informational and entertainment purposes only. Individual users are responsible for the laws regarding accessing gambling information from their jurisdictions. Many countries around the world prohibit gambling, please check the laws in your location. Any use of this information that may violate any federal, state, local or international law is strictly prohibited.

    Copyright: The information contained on TheSpread.com website is protected by international copyright and may not be reproduced, or redistributed in any way without expressed written consent.

    About: TheSpread.com is the largest sports betting news site in the United States. We provide point spread news, odds, statistics and information to over 175 countries around the world each year. Our coverage includes all North American College and Professional Sports as well as entertainment, political and proposition wagering news.

    ©1999-2023 TheSpread.com