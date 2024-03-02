Arkansas vs. Kentucky College Hoops Betting Odds & Prediction

SEC foes will square off on Saturday afternoon when the Wildcats host the Razorbacks at 1:30 p.m. ET. Will the ‘Cats cover as a 13.5-point home favorite or is there a better bet in tonight’s Arkansas vs. Kentucky matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

625 Arkansas Razorbacks (+13.5) at 626 Kentucky Wildcats (-13.5); o/u 166.5

1:30 p.m. ET, Saturday, March 2, 2024

Rupp Arena, Lexington, KY

TV: CBS

Arkansas vs. Kentucky: Bettors Taking Points with Razorbacks

Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 60% of public bettors are currently backing Arkansas when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Menifield Could be Available Saturday

Keyon Menifield (groin) could be available for Arkansas’ game Saturday at Kentucky, according to Anthony Kristensen of WholeHogSports.com. Menifield’s availability status was questionable before Arkansas hosted Vanderbilt on Tuesday. The questionable tag remains going into Arkansas’ upcoming game. Ideally for Menifield, his injured groin recovers in the next couple of days so that he can begin March healthy and prevent a fourth consecutive absence.

Mitchell’s Status Uncertain

Head coach John Calipari indicated Wednesday that Tre Mitchell’s (shoulder) status for Saturday’s game against Arkansas is uncertain, Jeff Drummond of Rivals.com reports. Mitchell has missed four consecutive games and is trending towards missing another. Calipari mentioned he would need see the senior center in practice before being able to determine his availability. More news will surface as the week progresses.

Arkansas vs. Kentucky CBB Betting Trends

Wildcats are 4-1 ATS in their last 5 games overall

Razorbacks are 5-13 ATS in their last 18 games following a ATS loss

Wildcats are 2-6 ATS in their last 8 games following a straight up win

Razorbacks are 8-19 ATS in their last 27 games overall

Arkansas vs. Kentucky CBB Prediction:

Take the over. The over is 21-7 in the Wildcats’ last 28 games following a win, is 35-17 in their last 52 games as a favorite and is 11-1 in their last 12 games after scoring more than 90 points in their previous game. On the other side, the over is 21-8 in their last 29 games overall and is 4-1 in their last five games versus a team with a winning record.

Arkansas vs. Kentucky College Hoops Prediction: OVER 166.5