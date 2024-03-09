Arkansas vs. Alabama CBB Betting Odds, Prediction, & Trends

Unranked Arkansas heads to Tuscaloosa to face #16 Alabama on Saturday afternoon at 12:00 PM ET on ESPN. Can the Crimson Tide cover the 14.5-point spread as home favorites? Keep reading for our Arkansas vs. Alabama prediction.

The Arkansas Razorbacks are 15-15 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 11-19 ATS this season.

The Alabama Crimson Tide are 20-10 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 17-13 ATS this season.

Arkansas vs. Alabama Matchup & Betting Odds

603 Arkansas Razorbacks (+14.5) vs. 604 Alabama Crimson Tide (-14.5); o/u 173.5

12:00 p.m. ET, Saturday, March 9, 2024

Coleman Coliseum, Tuscaloosa, AL

TV: ESPN

Arkansas vs. Alabama Public Betting Information

Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 95% of public bettors are currently backing Alabama when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Arkansas Razorbacks Game Notes

Razorbacks forward Jalen Graham has missed the team’s last two games due to an academic matter. He’s officially listed as questionable for Saturday’s game. Graham is averaging 7.4 points and 3.0 rebounds per game in 14.8 minutes per contest for Arkansas this year.

Arkansas guard Keyon Menifield Jr. will sit out Saturday with a groin injury. The 6’1” sophomore from Flint, Michigan is averaging 7.9 points and 2.1 rebounds per contest across 14 games of action this season.

Alabama Crimson Tide Game Notes

Crimson Tide guard Rylan Griffen is questionable for Saturday’s home date with the Razorbacks. He’s nursing a calf injury. Griffen is logging 11.1 points and 3.7 rebounds per game in 26.3 minutes per contest for Alabama this season.

If Griffen is limited, Alabama head coach Nate Oats may give more minutes to senior guard Latrell Wrightsell Jr. Wrightsell only had 2 points in his team’s loss to Florida on Tuesday night, be he’s averaging 8.7 points per game this season and has reached double-figures in scoring in 8 games this year.

Arkansas vs. Alabama CBB Betting Trends

Arkansas is 8-2 ATS in their last 10 games against Alabama.

The Razorbacks are 10-9 ATS as a road underdog since the start of the 2021 season.

The over is 22-8 in Alabama’s games this year. That’s the second-highest over percentage in the country.

The over is 21-8-1 in Arkansas’ games this season. That’s the fifth-highest over percentage in the nation this season.

Arkansas vs. Alabama CBB Prediction:

The Razorbacks have had some luck against the Crimson Tide of late. Arkansas is 6-4 straight up and 8-2 ATS in their last 10 games against Alabama. In that span, Alabama only beat Arkansas by more than 15 points one time, a 90-59 home drubbing in January of 2021. Arkansas might not be going to the NCAA Tournament this year, but they could still be playing for pride in Tuscaloosa on Saturday.

Alabama likely has their eyes set on the conference tournament next week. The Crimson Tide can’t win a share of the regular season SEC championship this weekend, so it’s difficult to know how much motivation they’ll have to try and blow Arkansas out. In what figures to be a high-scoring, fast-paced, back-and-forth affair, I like the Razorbacks to cover on the road.

Arkansas vs. Alabama CBB Prediction: ARKANSAS RAZORBACKS +14.5