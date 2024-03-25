Arkansas State vs. Montana CBI Tournament Odds & Prediction

Will the Red Wolves cover against the Grizzlies in Monday night’s CBI Quarterfinal? Or is there a better bet in tonight’s Arkansas State vs. Montana matchup at 2:00 p.m. ET?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

604 Arkansas State Red Wolves (-2.5) vs. Montana Grizzlies (+2.5); o/u 158.5

2:00 p.m. ET, Monday, March 25, 2024

Ocean Center, Daytona Beach, FL

Arkansas State vs. Montana: Bettors Love Grizzlies

Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 75% of public bettors are currently backing Montana when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Red Wolves Deny Bethune-Cookman First Postseason Win

Derrian Ford and Freddy Hicks made baskets on back-to-back possessions, helping fourth-seeded Arkansas State escape an upset bid from the 13th-seeded Wildcats 86-85 in the first round of the College Basketball Invitational at the Ocean Center.

B-CU (17-17) held the lead with 1:37 remaining in regulation following a desperation three-pointer from Derrick Carter-Hollinger Jr. as the shot clock expired. Zion Harmon missed a chance to make it a two-possession game, and Dhashon Dyson came up empty on a jumper after Ford put the Red Wolves (19-16) back in front.

Moody Leads Montana to First Postseason Win Since 2006

Aanen Moody has had a long and illustrious collegiate career. The veteran guard played in his 156th career game on Sunday in Daytona Beach, Florida, and he made sure that it wouldn’t be his last. Moody finished with 34 points, six rebounds, and five assists to lead Montana to an 82-79 overtime win over Presbyterian.

“We had to find the energy. We just had to find it in our hearts,” head coach Travis DeCuire said. “One of the hardest things about being in the situation we were in a week and a half ago when you’ve got a group 10 minutes away from going to the NCAA Tournament with so many seniors, there is a letdown. Then all week we had guys out with the flu, so we really just didn’t have time to practice very much.

“We just had to find the energy to go out and get that first win. I think a lot of times if you can get the first one out of the way, you give yourself a chance to actually compete for a championship.”

Arkansas State vs. Montana CBB Betting Trends

Over is 4-1 in Grizzlies last 5 overall

Over is 5-1 in Grizzlies last 6 games as an underdog

Under is 20-7 in Red Wolves last 27 games vs. a team with a winning % above .600

Over is 10-4-2 in Red Wolves last 16 games as a favorite

Arkansas State vs. Montana CBB Prediction:

Take Arkansas State. The Red Wolves are 11-3 against the spread in their last 14 games overall, are 8-1 against the number in their last nine games when favored and are 9-4 at the betting window in their last 13 neutral site games. On the other side, the Grizzlies are just 8-21 against the spread in their last 29 neutral site games, are 1-5 against the number in their last six games when facing an opponent with a winning record and are 3-8 at the betting window in their last 11 games coming off a win.

Arkansas State vs. Montana College Hoops Prediction: ARKANSAS STATE -2.5