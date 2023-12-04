Arkansas State vs. Alabama NCAAB Betting Odds & Prediction

The Alabama Crimson Tide will face the Arkansas State Red Wolves at Coleman Coliseum at at 8:00 ET on Monday night. The Tide are listed as 25.0-point favorites, and the total is at 163.5 points what is the smart play from Tuscaloosa? Keep reading for our Arkansas State vs. Alabama prediction.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

865 Arkansas State Red Wolves (+25.0) at 866 Alabama Crimson (-25.0); o/u 163.5

8:00 p.m. ET, Monday, December 3, 2023

Coleman Coliseum, Tuscaloosa, AL

Arkansas State vs. Alabama Public Betting Information

Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 56% of public bettors are currently backing Alabama when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Arkansas State Red Wolves Notes

Arkansas State lost 77-66 to Little Rock on Friday night. The Red Wolves are now 2-6 to the begin the season. Dyondre Dominguez was the leading scorer Friday’s loss with 20 points. It will not get any easier for Arkansas State, as they travel to face the Crimson Tide on Monday night.

Alabama Crimson Tide Notes

Alabama dropped to 5-2 after their 85-77 loss to Clemson last Tuesday night. Mark Sears had 23 points for the Tide on 7/14 from the floor. Alabama will look to get back on track as they face Arkansas State on Monday night.

Arkansas State vs. Alabama CBB Betting Trends

Arkansas State is 2-3 ATS in their last 5 games.

Alabama is 4-3 ATS in their first 7 games.

The total has gone over in 7 of the last 10 games for the Tide.

Arkansas State vs. Alabama CBB Prediction:

Both teams are looking to get back into the win column as they square off on Monday night.

Take the over here. Alabama struggled from the field only shooting 34% last game, however they were still able to manage 77 points. Alabama should shoot a higher % from the floor to get back on track offensively versus an Arkansas State that allowed 105 points to Wisconsin in their opener. Arkansas State offensively has been solid this year. The Red Wolves have some guys who can shoot the deep ball averaging nearly ten 3’s per game as a team. Both teams also like to play at a quick tempo. Points should not be a problem in this one. Over is the play.

Arkansas State vs. Alabama College Hoops Prediction: Over 163.5