Arizona vs. Utah College Hoops Betting Odds & Prediction

The Utah Utes will host the Arizona Wildcats from the Jon M. Huntsman Center at 8:00 ET Thursday night. The Wildcats are listed as 5.5-point road favorites, and the total is at 160 points what is the smart play from Salt Lake City? Keep reading for our Arizona vs. Utah prediction.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

817 Arizona Wildcats (-5.5) at 818 Utah Utes (+5.5); o/u 160

8:00 p.m. ET, Thursday, February 8, 2024

Jon M. Huntsman Center, Salt Lake City, UT

Arizona vs. Utah Public Betting Information

Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 58% of public bettors are currently backing Utah when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Arizona Wildcats Notes

Arizona rallied from 11-points down at the half to come back and defeat Stanford 82-71 on February 4th. Oumar Ballo recorded a double-double in the victory scoring 18 points and grabbing 13 rebounds.

Utah Utes Notes

Utah moved to 15-7 on the year after defeating Colorado 73-68 last Saturday. Gabe Madsen led the Utes with 21 points on 7/12 from the floor. Utah will look for their biggest victory of the season as they host #8 Arizona on Thursday.

Arizona vs. Utah CBB Betting Trends

Arizona is 2-3 ATS in its last 5 games.

Utah is 6-4 ATS in its last 10 home games

The total has gone over in 6 of the last 10 road games for the Wildcats.

Arizona vs. Utah CBB Prediction:

Arizona looks to win their fourth straight, while Utah seeks their second consecutive victory.

Take the Over. Arizona has to much offensively for Utah to handle defensively, however the Utes can shoot the ball especially at home. Both teams like to play quick and shoot high percentages from the field. This is going to turn into a up and down, quick buckets type of game from Salt Lake on Thursday night. Over is the play.

Arizona vs. Utah College Hoops Prediction: Over 160