    Arizona vs. USC College Hoops Betting Odds & Prediction

    Arizona vs. USC

    With the point spread moving from 7.5 to 8.5 and the total sitting at 159.5, what’s the best bet in Saturday night’s Arizona vs. USC matchup? Tip-off for this Pac-12 game is set for 10:00 p.m. ET.

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    727 Arizona Wildcats (-8.5) at 728 USC Trojans (+8.5); o/u 159.5

    10:00 p.m. ET, Saturday, March 9, 2024

    Galen Center, Los Angeles, CA

    TV: ESPN

    Arizona vs. USC: Public Bettors Leaning Towards Wildcats

    Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 56% of public bettors are currently backing Arizona when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

    Lewis Scores Team-High 18 Points

    K.J. Lewis registered 18 points (6-9 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five rebounds, four assists and one steal in 23 minutes during Thursday’s 88-65 win over UCLA. Lewis emerged to lead the Wildcats in scoring Thursday, although the blowout nature of the contest was certainly a factor. The freshman had logged scoreless appearances in two of Arizona’s last three games. He is now shooting 47.2/32.3/75.0 percent on 4.2 shots per game this season.

    Ellis Scores 24 vs. UCLA

    Boogie Ellis closed with 24 points (9-18 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 3-7 FT), five rebounds and two assists over 37 minutes during Saturday’s 62-56 victory over UCLA. Ellis has boomed for 54 points on 19-for-37 shooting across his last two games. While those two contests have consisted of an overtime loss to Colorado and a team total of just 62 points in Saturday’s win over UCLA, Ellis heating up prior to the Pac-12 tournament is a formidable trend to monitor.

    Trojans are 2-5 ATS in their last 7 home games

    Trojans are 1-5 ATS in their last 6 home games vs. a team with a road winning % of greater than .600

    Wildcats are 5-0 ATS in their last 5 road games

    Wildcats are 3-0-1 ATS in their last 4 games overall

    Arizona vs. USC CBB Prediction:

    Take the over. The over is 4-1 in the Trojans’ last five games overall, is 16-7 in their last 23 home games and is a perfect 8-0 in their last eight games as a home underdog. On the other side, the over is 5-1 in the Wildcats’ last six road games, is 4-1 in their last five games as a road favorite and is 5-2 in their last seven games coming off a win.

    Arizona vs. USC College Hoops Prediction: OVER 159.5

