Arizona vs. UCLA College Hoops Betting Odds & Prediction

The UCLA Bruins will host the Arizona Wildcats from Pauley Pavilion at 9:30 ET on Thursday night. Arizona is listed as 9.0-point favorites, and the total is at 147 points what is the best bet from LA? Keep reading for our Arizona vs. UCLA prediction.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

759 Arizona Wildcats (-9.0) at 760 UCLA Bruins (+9.0); o/u 147

9:30 p.m. ET, Thursday, March 7, 2024

Pauley Pavilion, Los Angeles, CA

Arizona vs. UCLA Public Betting Information

Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 78% of public bettors are currently backing Arizona when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Arizona Wildcats Notes

Arizona moved to 23-6 after beating Oregon 103-83 on March 2nd. Caleb Love scored 22 points on 9/19 from the floor. The #5 Wildcats will look to sweep the season series with the Bruins on Thursday.

UCLA Bruins Notes

UCLA dropped to 14-15 on the season losing to Washington State this past Saturday. Dylan Andrews led the Bruins with 21 points in 35 minutes of action. UCLA looks to snap a four-game skid as they host Arizona.

Arizona vs. UCLA CBB Betting Trends

Arizona is 4-1 ATS in their last 5 road games.

UCLA is 3-7 ATS in their last 10 home games.

The total has gone over in 6 of the last 10 games for the Bruins.

Arizona vs. UCLA CBB Prediction:

Arizona looks for their fourth consecutive victory, while UCLA seeks to get back in the win column.

Give me the Bruins. UCLA played Arizona tough in the first meeting this season and I expect to see a similar result in this one. The Bruins struggle offensively, but the defensive is typically sound. If the Bruins don’t settle for jumpers and try to get to the rim, I think they should be able to hang around here. This is too many points.

Arizona vs. UCLA College Hoops Prediction: UCLA +9