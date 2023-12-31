Close Menu
    Arizona vs. Stanford College Hoops Betting Odds & Prediction

    Arizona vs. Stanford

    Stanford will host the Arizona Wildcats from the Maples Pavilion at 4:00 ET on Sunday afternoon. Arizona is listed as 12.0-point road favorites, and the total is at 162 points, where is the value? Keep reading for our Arizona vs. Stanford prediction.

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    873 Arizona Wildcats (-12.0) at 874 Stanford Cardinal (+12.0); o/u 162

    4:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, December 31, 2023

    Maples Pavilion, Stanford, CA

    Arizona vs. Stanford Public Betting Information

    Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 61% of public bettors are currently backing Stanford when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

    Arizona Wildcats Notes

    Arizona picked up their 10th win of the season after defeating the Cal Bears 100-81 on December 29th. Caleb Love scored 22 points in the victory on 7/10 from the floor. The #4 Wildcats will look to continue their momentum as they make the trip to Stanford.

    Stanford Cardinal Notes

    Stanford dropped to 5-6 on the season after dropping to Arizona State on Friday night. Maxime Raynaud scored 15 points and grabbed 15 rebounds in the loss. Stanford will look to bounce back on Sunday as they host Arizona.

    Arizona is 3-2 ATS in their last 5 road games.

    Stanford is 5-5 ATS in its last 10 games.

    The total has gone over in 5 of the last 10 games for the Wildcats.

    Arizona vs. Stanford CBB Prediction:

    Arizona looks to win consecutive games, while Stanford looks to get back in the win column after consecutive losses.

    Take the over. Arizona ranks 1st in college basketball averaging 93.2 ppg and plays at a very quick tempo. Stanford can also score the basketball they are averaging nearly 80 ppg game and have shot the ball well from downtown, especially at home. With two quick tempo teams and playmakers all over the floor, I expect this game to go over the total.

    Arizona vs. Stanford College Hoops Prediction: Over 162

