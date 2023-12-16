Close Menu
    BET FROM ANY STATE - $750 BONUS!
    Register / Login
    NCAAB Articles

    Arizona vs. Purdue College Hoops Betting Odds & Prediction

    Paul ElliotBy Updated:No Comments
    Arizona vs. Purdue

    The Arizona Wildcats will face the Purdue Boilermakers in a top 5 matchup from Gainbridge Fieldhouse at 4:30 ET on Saturday. The Wildcats are listed as 2.0-point favorites, and the total is at 160 points what is the smart play from Indianapolis? Keep reading for our Arizona vs. Purdue prediction.

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    659 Arizona Wildcats (-2.0) at 660 Purdue Boilermakers (+2.0); o/u 160

    4:30 p.m. ET, Saturday, December 16, 2023

    Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN

    Arizona vs. Purdue Public Betting Information

    Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 74% of public bettors are currently backing Arizona when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

    Arizona Wildcats Notes

    Arizona routed Wisconsin 98-73 at the McKale Center last Saturday. Pelle Larson had an excellent game for Arizona, scoring 21 points on a perfect 6/6 from the floor. Arizona will now face its toughest opponent of the season with #3 Purdue.

    Purdue Boilermakers Notes

    Purdue improved to 9-1 after rallying to beat Alabama a week ago. Zach Edey matched his season-high in points with 35 on 12/20 from the floor versus the Tide. Edey and the rest of the Boilermakers will need to great on Saturday if they want knockoff the Wildcats from Indy.

    Arizona is 5-0 ATS in their last 5 games.

    Purdue is 6-2-2 ATS in their last 10 games.

    The total has gone under in 7 of the last 10 games for the Wildcats.

    Arizona vs. Purdue CBB Prediction:

    Both teams picked up nice wins last time out, Arizona defeating Wisconsin, while Purdue took down Bama from Toronto before meeting in this top-5 matchup from Indy.

    Take the Wildcats. Both teams are incredible, but Arizona looks to be in a class of their own to begin the season. Oumar Ballo should be able to slow down Edey in the post and I think the Purdue guards are going to have tough night keeping Arizona’s backcourt from getting to the rim. This is going to be a close one, but I’ll take my chances with Arizona here as the short favorite.

    Arizona vs. Purdue College Hoops Prediction: Arizona -2.0

    Share.

    Related Posts

    Add A Comment

    Leave A Reply

    NFL

    NBA

    NCAAFB

    NCAABB

    MLB

    NHL

    Betting

    ABOUT

    THIS IS NOT A GAMBLING SITE – If you think you have a gambling problem click here.

    Disclaimer: This site is for informational and entertainment purposes only. Individual users are responsible for the laws regarding accessing gambling information from their jurisdictions. Many countries around the world prohibit gambling, please check the laws in your location. Any use of this information that may violate any federal, state, local or international law is strictly prohibited.

    Copyright: The information contained on TheSpread.com website is protected by international copyright and may not be reproduced, or redistributed in any way without expressed written consent.

    About: TheSpread.com is the largest sports betting news site in the United States. We provide point spread news, odds, statistics and information to over 175 countries around the world each year. Our coverage includes all North American College and Professional Sports as well as entertainment, political and proposition wagering news.

    ©1999-2023 TheSpread.com