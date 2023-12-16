Arizona vs. Purdue College Hoops Betting Odds & Prediction

The Arizona Wildcats will face the Purdue Boilermakers in a top 5 matchup from Gainbridge Fieldhouse at 4:30 ET on Saturday. The Wildcats are listed as 2.0-point favorites, and the total is at 160 points what is the smart play from Indianapolis? Keep reading for our Arizona vs. Purdue prediction.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

659 Arizona Wildcats (-2.0) at 660 Purdue Boilermakers (+2.0); o/u 160

4:30 p.m. ET, Saturday, December 16, 2023

Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN

Arizona vs. Purdue Public Betting Information

Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 74% of public bettors are currently backing Arizona when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Arizona Wildcats Notes

Arizona routed Wisconsin 98-73 at the McKale Center last Saturday. Pelle Larson had an excellent game for Arizona, scoring 21 points on a perfect 6/6 from the floor. Arizona will now face its toughest opponent of the season with #3 Purdue.

Purdue Boilermakers Notes

Purdue improved to 9-1 after rallying to beat Alabama a week ago. Zach Edey matched his season-high in points with 35 on 12/20 from the floor versus the Tide. Edey and the rest of the Boilermakers will need to great on Saturday if they want knockoff the Wildcats from Indy.

Arizona vs. Purdue CBB Betting Trends

Arizona is 5-0 ATS in their last 5 games.

Purdue is 6-2-2 ATS in their last 10 games.

The total has gone under in 7 of the last 10 games for the Wildcats.

Arizona vs. Purdue CBB Prediction:

Both teams picked up nice wins last time out, Arizona defeating Wisconsin, while Purdue took down Bama from Toronto before meeting in this top-5 matchup from Indy.

Take the Wildcats. Both teams are incredible, but Arizona looks to be in a class of their own to begin the season. Oumar Ballo should be able to slow down Edey in the post and I think the Purdue guards are going to have tough night keeping Arizona’s backcourt from getting to the rim. This is going to be a close one, but I’ll take my chances with Arizona here as the short favorite.

Arizona vs. Purdue College Hoops Prediction: Arizona -2.0