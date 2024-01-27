Arizona vs. Oregon CBB Betting Odds, Prediction, & Trends

Number 9 Arizona heads to Eugene to face unranked Oregon on Saturday evening at 5:30 PM ET on FOX. Can the Wildcats cover the 3.5-point spread as road favorites? Keep reading for our Arizona vs. Oregon prediction.

The Arizona Wildcats are 14-5 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 12-7 ATS this season.

The Oregon Ducks are 14-5 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 12-7 ATS this season.

Arizona vs. Oregon Matchup & Betting Odds

751 Arizona Wildcats (-3.5) vs. 752 Oregon Ducks (+3.5); o/u 157.5

5:30 p.m. ET, Saturday, January 27, 2024

Matthew Knight Arena, Eugene, OR

TV: FOX

Arizona vs. Oregon Public Betting Information

Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 63% of public bettors are currently backing Oregon when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Arizona Wildcats Game Notes

Arizona guard Caleb Love was great in his team’s 83-80 road loss to Oregon State on Thursday night. The North Carolina transfer logged 23 points, 4 rebounds, and 3 assists in 35 minutes of action. He shot 6 of 12 from the field, 2 of 7 from distance, and 9 of 10 from the free throw line in the defeat.

Wildcats forward Keshad Johnson also played well in his team’s game on Thursday. The 6’7” senior racked up 18 points, 6 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals, and 1 block while shooting 7 of 11 from the field and 4 of 5 from the charity stripe. Johnson is second on the team in rebounding with 6.4 boards per game this season.

Oregon Ducks Game Notes

Ducks guard Jesse Zarzuela will miss Saturday’s game and the rest of this season with a left ankle injury. Zarzuela was averaging 10.0 points and 2.2 assists per game in 27.8 minutes per contest before getting injured.

Oregon forward Mookie Cook missed the club’s last game with a foot injury, and he’s officially listed as questionable for Saturday’s home date with Arizona. Cook is averaging 1.2 points per contest in 5 games of action for the Ducks this season.

Arizona vs. Oregon CBB Betting Trends

Arizona is 2-8 ATS in their last 10 games against Oregon.

The Wildcats are 2-5 ATS in their last 7 games overall.

Oregon is 4-2 ATS in their last 6 games overall.

Oregon is 7-3 ATS as the home team this season.

Arizona vs. Oregon CBB Prediction:

This is a tough spot for Arizona. The Wildcats played at Oregon State on Thursday night and lost 83-80 on a buzzer-beating stepback three-pointer. Now Arizona has to play at Oregon less than 48 hours later. The Ducks are 10-0 straight up and 7-3 against the spread at home this season. They are 18-12-1 ATS at home since the start of last season and 36-31-1 ATS as an underdog since the start of the 2015 season.

What’s more, Oregon has defeated Arizona 5 consecutive times straight up in Eugene, and the Ducks are 4-1 against the spread in that same span. Oregon is currently sitting atop the Pac-12 standings and I think they’ll remain there after this game. I’m taking the Ducks and the points at home on Saturday evening.

Arizona vs. Oregon CBB Prediction: OREGON DUCKS +3.5