    BET FROM ANY STATE - $750 BONUS!
    Register / Login
    NCAAB Articles

    Arizona vs. Duke Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

    Mark WilliamsBy Updated:No Comments

    The Arizona Wildcats will fly out to Durham to meet the Duke Blue Devils this Friday from the Cameron Indoor Stadium on ESPN2.  Will the Blue Devils cover as 5.5-point favorites or will the Wildcats come through as underdogs? Keep reading for our Arizona vs Duke prediction. 

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    Arizona Wildcats (-5.5) vs. Duke Blue Devils (+5.5); o/u 154.5

    7:00 p.m. ET, Friday, November 11, 2023

    Cameron Indoor Stadium, Durham, NC

    Arizona vs. Duke Public Betting Information

    Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 54% of public bettors are currently backing Arizona when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

    Arizona Wildcats Notes

    Caleb Love scored 12 points on 3-8 shooting, with four assists in the win over Morgan State. The former UNC guard has noted history with the Blue Devils from his time in Chapel Hill, and he’ll have plenty of motive coming into this matchup. The St. Louis native hit one of the biggest shots in the history Duke/UNC rivalry, and he’ll look to spurn Cameron Crazies once again this Friday. 

    Duke Blue Devils Notes

    Jeremy Roach scored 14 points on 7/11 shooting, with three assists in the win over Dartmouth. The captain picked up right here left off with an efficient outing to open the season, and he’ll look to add to his big game resume with a strong effort here. transferred in after having a great season with Toledo. 

    Arizona vs. Duke CBB Betting Trends

    ARZ is 1-0 against the spread, with a 1-0 o/u record.

    DUK is 1-0 ATS, with an 1-0 over/under record.

    Arizona vs. Duke CBB Prediction:

    Duke and Arizona both have big hopes this season, and for such a heavyweight battle to occur so early in the season, both schools may come into one a bit tense. This game may be played at a slow pace to prevent any massive, game-swinging run, so I like targeting the magic number a lot here. The Duke fan in me believes we’ll bring it home, but the Under may just bring a bit more security here in this high-profile matchup. 

    COLLEGE BASKETBALL PREDICTION: Under 154.5

    Share.

    Related Posts

    Add A Comment

    Leave A Reply

    NFL

    NBA

    NCAAFB

    NCAABB

    MLB

    NHL

    Betting

    ABOUT

    THIS IS NOT A GAMBLING SITE – If you think you have a gambling problem click here.

    Disclaimer: This site is for informational and entertainment purposes only. Individual users are responsible for the laws regarding accessing gambling information from their jurisdictions. Many countries around the world prohibit gambling, please check the laws in your location. Any use of this information that may violate any federal, state, local or international law is strictly prohibited.

    Copyright: The information contained on TheSpread.com website is protected by international copyright and may not be reproduced, or redistributed in any way without expressed written consent.

    About: TheSpread.com is the largest sports betting news site in the United States. We provide point spread news, odds, statistics and information to over 175 countries around the world each year. Our coverage includes all North American College and Professional Sports as well as entertainment, political and proposition wagering news.

    ©1999-2023 TheSpread.com