Arizona vs. Duke Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

The Arizona Wildcats will fly out to Durham to meet the Duke Blue Devils this Friday from the Cameron Indoor Stadium on ESPN2. Will the Blue Devils cover as 5.5-point favorites or will the Wildcats come through as underdogs? Keep reading for our Arizona vs Duke prediction.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Arizona Wildcats (-5.5) vs. Duke Blue Devils (+5.5); o/u 154.5

7:00 p.m. ET, Friday, November 11, 2023

Cameron Indoor Stadium, Durham, NC

Arizona vs. Duke Public Betting Information

Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 54% of public bettors are currently backing Arizona when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Arizona Wildcats Notes

Caleb Love scored 12 points on 3-8 shooting, with four assists in the win over Morgan State. The former UNC guard has noted history with the Blue Devils from his time in Chapel Hill, and he’ll have plenty of motive coming into this matchup. The St. Louis native hit one of the biggest shots in the history Duke/UNC rivalry, and he’ll look to spurn Cameron Crazies once again this Friday.

Duke Blue Devils Notes

Jeremy Roach scored 14 points on 7/11 shooting, with three assists in the win over Dartmouth. The captain picked up right here left off with an efficient outing to open the season, and he’ll look to add to his big game resume with a strong effort here. transferred in after having a great season with Toledo.

Arizona vs. Duke CBB Betting Trends

ARZ is 1-0 against the spread, with a 1-0 o/u record.

DUK is 1-0 ATS, with an 1-0 over/under record.

Arizona vs. Duke CBB Prediction:

Duke and Arizona both have big hopes this season, and for such a heavyweight battle to occur so early in the season, both schools may come into one a bit tense. This game may be played at a slow pace to prevent any massive, game-swinging run, so I like targeting the magic number a lot here. The Duke fan in me believes we’ll bring it home, but the Under may just bring a bit more security here in this high-profile matchup.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL PREDICTION: Under 154.5