Arizona State vs. Arizona College Hoops Betting Odds & Prediction

With the Wildcats laying 18.5 points as a home favorite and the total sitting at 156.5, what’s the best bet in Saturday night’s Arizona State vs. Arizona matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

801 Arizona State Sun Devils (+18.5) at 802 Arizona Wildcats (-18.5); o/u 156.5

9:30 p.m. ET, Saturday, February 17, 2024

McKale Center, Tucson, AZ

TV: N/A

Arizona State vs. Arizona: Bettors Taking the Points with Sun Devils

Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 57% of public bettors are currently backing Arizona State when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Miller Leads Team During Loss to UCLA

Adam Miller chipped in 16 points (6-13 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, two assists and one steal over 35 minutes during Wednesday’s 68-66 loss to UCLA. Miller co-led Arizona State in scoring while posting a team-high six rebounds Wednesday. Miller has knocked down multiple threes in six straight games. His 41.7 percent shooting from beyond the arc has fueled 14.5 points in 33.0 minutes per game across his last four contests, creating a strong fantasy floor.

Love has Big Impact for ‘Cats vs. Stanford

Caleb Love had 18 points (5-16 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 6-7 FT), eight rebounds, seven assists and two steals in 39 minutes during Sunday’s 82-71 victory over Stanford. Love wasn’t crisp shooting the ball, but he facilitated effectively and his high energy was on display. Sunday marked Love attempting at least five free throws for the ninth time across 22 starts this season.

Arizona State vs. Arizona CBB Betting Trends

Over is 5-2 in Wildcats last 7 overall

Over is 9-3 in Wildcats last 12 games following a straight up win

Under is 5-2 in Sun Devils last 7 games as an underdog of 13.0 or greater

Under is 10-4 in Sun Devils last 14 vs. a team with a winning straight up record

Arizona State vs. Arizona CBB Prediction:

Take Arizona. The Wildcats have covered in 10 out of their last 14 home games, are 4-1 against the number in their last five games overall and are 10-4 at the betting window in their last 14 games as a home favorite. Arizona is also 12-4 against the spread in their last 16 against versus an opponent with a winning record.

Arizona State vs. Arizona College Hoops Prediction: ARIZONA WILDCATS -18.5