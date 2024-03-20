Appalachian State vs. Wake Forest NIT Betting Odds & Prediction

With the point spread sitting at 6.5 and the total at 146.5, what’s the smart play in Wednesday night’s Appalachian State vs. Wake Forest NIT matchup? Tip-off for this tournament contest is set for 8:00 p.m. ET.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

709 Appalachian State Mountaineers (+6.5) at 710 Wake Forest Demon Deacons (-6.5); o/u 146.5

8:00 p.m. ET, Wednesday, March 20, 2024

Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum, Winston-Salem, NC

TV: ESPN+

Appalachian State vs. Wake Forest: Bettors Backing Underdog

Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 60% of public bettors are currently backing Appalachian State when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Mountaineers Selected for NIT Postseason

“Playing in the postseason is a huge deal,” head coach Dustin Kerns said. “This is another stair taken in the evolution of our program. No one on our team has ever played in the NIT, so this will be a great experience for everyone. The NIT is viewed with great respect and has a ton of history and for our program to get an at-large bid is a massive compliment to the regular season we had. We got knocked down, but the NIT is our opportunity to get right back up, which is what great teams do.”

The Mountaineers broke several program records in 2023-24, including the previous wins record of 25, surpassing that with a win against Arkansas State at home on March 1. App State suffered just five losses in regular-season play, marking the fewest losses in regular-season play since the 1978-79 season.

Hildreth’s Strong Effort not Enough

Cameron Hildreth totaled 23 points (8-14 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 5-7 FT). He also had three rebounds and two assists over 39 minutes during Thursday’s 81-69 loss to Pittsburgh. Hildreth led the Demon Deacons in scoring, but his efforts were not enough to lift Wake Forest past a strong Pittsburgh team, meaning their title chances are over. Hildreth ended the season on a solid note with eight consecutive appearances with 10 or more points, and he finished his junior year averaging a career-best 13.4 points per game. However, at the same time, he experienced a slight drop in the other major categories.

Appalachian State vs. Wake Forest CBB Betting Trends

Mountaineers are 6-2 ATS in their last 8 games overall

Demon Deacons are 12-3-1 ATS in their last 16 home games

Mountaineers are 9-3 ATS in their last 12 road games

Demon Deacons are 10-2-1 ATS in their last 13 games as a home favorite

Appalachian State vs. Wake Forest CBB Prediction:

Take the over. The over is 6-2 in the Demon Deacons’ last eight games overall, is 10-3 in their last 13 home games and is 14-4 in their last 18 games as a favorite. On the other side, the over is 11-5 in the Mountaineers’ last 16 games overall, is 5-2 in their last seven games as an underdog and is 11-5 in their last 16 games played on a Wednesday.

Appalachian State vs. Wake Forest College Hoops Prediction: OVER 146.5