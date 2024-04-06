Alabama vs. UConn NCAA Tournament Prediction

The Alabama Crimson Tide will face the UConn Huskies in the second Final 4 game of the NCAA tournament from State Farm Stadium at 8:49 ET on Saturday night. The Huskies are listed as 11.5-point favorites, and the total is at 160.5 points, what is the smart play in this matchup? Keep reading for our Alabama vs. UConn prediction.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

671 Alabama Crimson Tide (+11.5) at 672 UConn Huskies (-11.5); o/u 160.5

8:49 p.m. ET, Saturday, April 5, 2024

State Farm Stadium, Glendale, AZ

Alabama vs. UConn Public Betting Information

Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 69% of public bettors are currently backing UConn when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Alabama Crimson Tide Notes

Alabama defeated Clemson 89-82 on March 30th to advance in the Final 4. Mark Sears led the way with 23 points and 7 three pointers in the victory against the Tigers. The Tide will now look to do the impossible and take down the Huskies to punch their ticket to the finals.

UConn Huskies Notes

UConn advanced after handling Illinois 77-52 this past Saturday. Donavan Clingan logged a double-double scoring 22 points and logging 10 rebounds. The Huskies look to continue their dominance as they face the Tide from Arizona.

Alabama vs. UConn CBB Betting Trends

Alabama is 4-1 ATS in its last 5 games.

UConn is 9-1 ATS in its last 10 games.

The total has gone over in 8 of the last 10 games for the Tide.

Alabama vs. UConn CBB Prediction:

Take the over. UConn is going to be able to do whatever they want offensively, they have shown they can beat teams no matter what type of game they want to play. The only reason I am worried to lay the number with UConn is the Tide’s offense can give any opponent trouble.

Alabama offensive variance worries me to bet against as a double-digit underdog. We know the Tide are going to fire up over 25 three-point attempts on Saturday night. Not many teams have shot the ball well against UConn, but the Tide are definitely capable. This should be a fast paced game with a lot of shots being made, over is the play.

Alabama vs. UConn College Hoops Prediction: Over 160.5