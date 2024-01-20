Close Menu
    Alabama vs. Tennessee NCAAB Betting Odds & Prediction

    Alabama vs. Tennessee

    The Tennessee Volunteers will host the Alabama Crimson Tide from Thompson-Boiling Arena at 2:00 ET on Saturday afternoon. The Vols are listed as 4.5-point home favorites, and the total is at 159.5 points, what is the smart play? Keep reading for our Alabama vs. Tennessee prediction.

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    607 Alabama Crimson Tide (+4.5) at 608 Tennessee Volunteers (-4.5); o/u 159.5

    2:00 p.m. ET, Saturday, January 20, 2024

    Thompson-Boling Arena, Knoxville, TN.

    Alabama vs. Tennessee Public Betting Information

    Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 80% of public bettors are currently backing Tennessee when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

    Alabama Crimson Tide Notes

    Alabama moved to 12-5 after a big second half against the Missouri Tigers to win by a score of 93-75. The Tide outscored Mizzou 57-41 in the second half to secure the victory. Rylan Griffin scored 21 points on 7/9 from the floor in the win.

    Tennessee Volunteers Notes

    Tennessee improved to 13-4 after defeating Florida 85-66 on January 16th. Dalton Knecht continued his strong play, recording 39 points for the Vols in the victory. Knecht has now scored over 35 points in each of his last two games.

    Alabama is 3-2 ATS in its last 5 road games.

    Tennessee is 4-5-1 ATS in its last 10 games.

    The total has gone over in 6 of the last 10 games for the Volunteers.

    Alabama vs. Tennessee CBB Prediction:

    Alabama looks to win their seventh straight, while Tennessee is in search of their third straight victory.

    Take the Vols. Tennessee is a perfect 9-0 at home this season and haven’t really had a close contest this season. The Tide are playing well, but they are a different team on the road. Dalton Knecht is currently playing incredible basketball, and the Vols have so much talent around him, it makes the offense nearly unstoppable. Vols continue their winning ways at home on Saturday.

    Alabama vs. Tennessee College Hoops Prediction: Tennessee -4.5

