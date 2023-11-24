Alabama vs. Ohio State College Hoops Betting Odds & Prediction

The Alabama Crimson Tide will face the Ohio State Buckeyes from Raider Arena at 7:00 ET Friday night. The Tide are listed as 7.5-point favorites, and the total is at 153.5 points what is the smart play from Florida? Keep reading for our Alabama vs. Ohio State prediction.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

845 Alabama Crimson Tide (-7.5) at 846 Ohio State Buckeyes (+7.5); o/u 153.5

7:00 p.m. ET, Friday, November 24, 2023

Raider Arena, Niceville, FL

Alabama vs. Ohio State Public Betting Information

Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 70% of public bettors are currently backing Alabama when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Alabama Crimson Tide Notes

Alabama remained undefeated after their 98-67 win versus the Mercer Bears one week ago. Mark Sears scored 24 points on 8/12 from the field in only 24 minutes of action. The Tide are off to a strong start to the season winning each game of their first four games by 30+ points.

Ohio State Buckeyes Notes

Ohio State moved to 3-1 on the year, defeating Western Michigan by a score of 73-56 last Sunday. Jamison Battle led the way for the Buckeyes in the victory knocking down 3 triples and finishing the contest with 13 points. Ohio State will look to record their biggest win of the season versus Alabama on Sunday.

Alabama vs. Ohio State CBB Betting Trends

Alabama is 4-0 ATS in its first four games.

Ohio State is 0-4 ATS to open the season.

The total has gone under in 6 of the last 10 games for Alabama.

Alabama vs. Ohio State CBB Prediction:

The Tide have cruised to a perfect 4-0 start to the year, while Ohio State has won two straight after dropping an early game to Texas A&M.

Give me the Buckeyes here. This line seems slightly inflated due to Alabama’s early season success, however they have yet to be tested. Ohio State brought in some solid transfers this offseason. Guys like Jamison Battle and Dale Bonner have helped stretch the floor for Ohio State. The Buckeyes give the Tide all they can handle in this one.

Alabama vs. Ohio State College Hoops Prediction: Ohio State +7.5