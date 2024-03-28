Alabama vs. North Carolina NCAA Tournament Prediction

The Alabama Crimson Tide will face the North Carolina Tar Heels in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA tournament from the Crypto.com Arena at 9:39 ET on Thursday night. The Tar Heels are listed as 4.5-point favorites, and the total is at 173.5 points, what is the best bet? Keep reading for our Alabama vs. North Carolina prediction.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

635 Alabama Crimson Tide (+4.5) at 636 North Carolina Tar Heels (-4.5); o/u 173.5

9:39 p.m. ET, Thursday, March 28, 2024

Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, CA

Alabama vs. North Carolina Public Betting Information

Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 88% of public bettors are currently backing North Carolina when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Alabama Crimson Tide Notes

Alabama defeated Grand Canyon 72-61 on March 24th to advance to the Sweet 16. Mark Sears was excellent in the win, scoring 26 points and grabbing 12 rebounds. The Tide now travel to LA to face the #1 seed North Carolina Tar Heels on Thursday.

North Carolina Tar Heels Notes

North Carolina defeated Michigan State 85-69 on Saturday, March 23rd to advance. The Tar Heels started slow, falling behind by 10+ points in the 1st half, however dominated the final 30 minutes of the game to record a comfortable win. RJ Davis scored 20 points on 7/15 from the floor to led the Heels versus the Spartans.

Alabama vs. North Carolina CBB Betting Trends

Alabama is 2-3 ATS in their last 5 games.

North Carolina is 6-4 ATS in its 10 games.

The total has gone over in 8 of the last 10 games for the Tide.

Alabama vs. North Carolina CBB Prediction:

Take the Tar Heels. In a game in which both offenses are excellent, I’ll take the team that is better defensively. I think Seth Trimble will be the X-factor off the UNC bench in this contest, Trimble is an elite level defender who made some crucial plays in the Tar Heels win against Michigan State. Trimble will called upon to slow down Mark Sears and I think he will be up to the task. Offensively for UNC, I don’t think the Tide have an answer for Davis and Bacot. This should be a great game, but UNC pulls to grab the win and cover.

Alabama vs. North Carolina College Hoops Prediction: UNC -4.5